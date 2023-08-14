Keith Urban has fans in awe with latest insight into daily life

Keith Urban wowed fans on Sunday when he shared an Instagram reel of a recent festival performance. The 55-year-old country music star who is married to the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, 56, played the final set on Saturday at Canada's Boots and Hearts festival, and boy did he deliver.

"Some sets stay legendary forever," the official Instagram for the Ontario-based festival commented alongside the reel which Keith later shared on his Instagram story. Fans immediately poured into the comments to agree.

"Awesome job #bootsandhearts2023," one wrote. "Another amazing line up of artists and crazy ending with the amazing Keith Urban," they continued. "Amazing performance," another echoed. "Loved his crowd socializing and connection to being in CA."

"What a stellar performance, he was soooo good," a third person penned alongside numerous comments along the lines of "amazing," as well as lines of fire and praising hands emojis. "@keithurban is the ROCKSTAR!!!" another fan gushed.

© Getty Images Keith Urban performs regularly at events across North America

The video of Keith's performance at the festival showed just how much the audience present for his set enjoyed the evening. But, as reports have later revealed, the 'Somebody Like You' star's day out almost didn't go to plan.

Canadian news site Newmarket Today explained that at 3pm on the day of Keith's performance, an urgent message pertaining to a weather warning for the area was issued to those present at the Oro-Medonte grounds. "Due to incoming severe weather, we are evacuating the entertainment area. Seek shelter inside your vehicles," it read. A tornado warning had been issued for the area by Environment Canada.

© Getty Images The country music icon's show was threatened by poor weather

Thankfully, the storm which followed passed without damage to the site, and only a few hours later all was back to normal for the concert goers and performers. No doubt, however, Keith's final performance of the day was all the more appreciated by all those present who might have feared the entire event may be called off due to dangerous weather.

The 'But for the Grace of God' artist is no stranger to making regular festival appearances alongside touring and his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. His wife Nicole has even taken time out of her busy schedule to join him in celebrating on stage on several occasions this year.

2024 is also gearing up to be an amazing year for the singer, who recently announced he would be a part of the lineup playing at the Sunfest Country Music Festival in Cowichan Valley, British Columbia next summer. "See ya next August!" the 'You'll Think of Me' hit-maker captioned an Instagram story in which he revealed this news.

Other good news which Keith received this month was that he would be one the performers playing at the Academy of Country Music Honors taking place on August 24, 2023. The star is also being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame, which in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Keith referred to as "truly surreal".

