Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughters look to bittersweet reunion as end of an era looms

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are set for a reunion with their daughters next week as the country music singer finishes his current run of Las Vegas shows this weekend. And while the 'You Look Good in My Shirt' singer is feeling emotional about the pause in his Las Vegas residency, he is also likely to be delighted about the fact the summer ahead should provide more opportunity for family time.

Keith and Nicole are parents to two teenage daughters: Sunday, 14 and Faith, 12, and are already careful to make sure their hectic schedules don't get in the way of spending time together, even when they're very busy. However, all extra time together must be very appreciated.

© Getty Images Keith Urban performing in Vegas in 2019. The star has had many successful residencies there

With that being said, the 55-year-old singer also clearly loves his time performing in Vegas, and is planning for his final shows this season to go out with a bang. "Let’s gooooo Vegas !!!!! tonight kicks off our last weekend of shows at @phvegas until November," he captioned a carousel of photos celebrating his performances at the venue on his Instagram early on Friday June 30.

He later added another video of him enjoying the crowd and his bandmates' performances on Friday night to celebrate the first of his final three shows, saying: "Just trying to be @bummerman’s hype man. Two shows left Vegas !!!!!" Fans were full of support for him and his show in the comments, with one writing: "Your concerts are the best! So fun watching you enjoy everything and everyone there."

Many others were already looking forward to his future shows, with several commenting lines such as: "See you in November!" And while the 'Somebody Like You' hit singer is stepping down from Vegas for several months, he still isn't leaving the performing world altogether. This was evident on Friday as more fans took to his comment section to also share their excitement about how they would be seeing him perform this summer.

© Getty Images Keith Urban performing in Tennessee in 2023. Alongside his residency he also loves performing across the US

While Keith won't be singing regular weekend shows again until November, he is due to perform at festivals including mid July's Country Thunder Saskatchewan and the Northern Lights Music Festival. Plus he will also be performing at some Hard Rock Live concerts later in the year. Keith's return to Vegas will then occur at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theatre on November 1, and is currently planned to last until November 18.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Alongside her husband, it is believed Nicole's schedule might be freeing up this summer too, as filming on her most recent project The Perfect Couple was due to wrap in June 2023. The actress is set to star and is executive producer in the Netflix miniseries, which was greenlit in August 2022. Nicole is also working on two more projects, Expats and Special Ops: Lioness, again as both an actress and executive producer.

Being this busy hasn't stopped the couple from finding time to be together in the past, however. Nicole has regularly been seen recently appearing behind the scenes to support her husband while he is performing, as evidenced in the video from his Las Vegas show above, and as she did at the Country Music Awards in May 2023.