Princess Andre is her dad Peter Andre's mini-me in new holiday video

Peter Andre sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when he shared a precious video of himself with his daughter Princess during their latest summer getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker posted a sun-drenched clip of himself enjoying a tender moment with his teen daughter Princess, 16.

WATCH: Princess Andre’s cutest unseen moments

In the heartwarming video, Peter could be seen posing for the camera, whilst his lookalike daughter beamed from ear to ear and flashed a peace sign. The 50-year-old singer looked dapper in a bold white top scattered with black splodges, whilst Princess looked flawless in a lemon-yellow two-piece.

She wore her Rapunzel tresses down loose and opted to accentuate her naturally pretty features with lashings of mascara, a touch of peachy blush and a glossy lip.

© Instagram The father-daughter duo share a close bond

In his caption, Peter proudly gushed: "Love you daughter," followed by a black heart emoji.

Fans and friends were blown away by the strong family resemblance. In particular, Peter's legion of loyal followers was quick to point out the similarities between Princess and Peter's chiselled jaw structures.

"She has exactly the same chin and bone structure as you Peter," noted one, while another remarked: "Daddy's duplicate… beautiful."

© Getty Peter on the red carpet with Junior and Princess

A third wrote: "She is stunning just like her dad," and a fourth sweetly added: "She's so pretty a perfect mix of mum and dad."

Peter is currently enjoying a lavish holiday with his beautiful, blended family. The father-of-two jetted off to an exotic location with his wife Emily, 33, Junior, 18, and Princess whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, in addition to Peter and Emily's two children Theo, six, and Amelia, nine.

© Getty Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015

The former I'm a Celebrity contestant was quick to share a glimpse inside their lavish trip – and judging by their family photos, it seems like they had an absolute blast!

In one picture, the close-knit Andre clan could be seen posing with their arms outstretched atop a golden sand dune bathed in amber sunlight from the setting sun.

The blended family-of-six are so close

Whilst in another snap, Theo could be seen standing solo in the desert with his arms reaching up towards the sky. Peter, who kept the destination of the family getaway under wraps, captioned the post: "My two favourite shots ever. Love you all so much.

"Millie, Theo, @dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre #family #familytime."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the singer, with one person writing: "Your family is wonderful. So loving and united. It's always lovely to see," while another added: "Totally inspirational. What a wonderful family!"

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter Andre's son Theo posing in the desert

"Emily channelling ABBA," gushed a third, and a fourth sweetly added: "Gorgeous family [red heart emoji] absolutely love Emily's outfit."

Peter and Emily said "I do" in July 2015. The lovebirds celebrated their big day in the grounds of Mamhead House and Castle in Devon – and Emily looked every inch the beautiful bride in her silk Mikado Sassi Holford dress.

© Instagram The couple are smitten

Whilst the duo haven't ruled out the possibility of having a third child, Emily is in no rush to welcome a new baby. During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Emily candidly explained how she and Peter are both "on the fence" about expanding their brood.