Peter Andre stuns fans with ultra-rare video of children Amelia and Theo

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker shares two children with his wife Emily

Peter Andre delighted fans on Monday when he shared an entertaining family video featuring his rarely seen children, Amelia and Theo.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old singer posted a hilarious clip of his blended family dancing outside to a popular Daddy Yankee song.

© Instagram Peter enjoyed a bonding moment with his children

In the video, Peter's eldest son Junior, 18, could be seen energetically dancing with his younger brother Theo, six, before Princess, 16 and Amelia, nine, showed off their dancing skills.

Doting dad Peter similarly got stuck in, opting to let his hair down as he enjoyed a precious moment with his loved ones.

© Instagram Theo and Amelia appeared in high spirits

Sharing a glimpse inside their trip to Cyprus, Peter noted in his caption: "Just a normal night with the fam. Volume up, watch till the end," followed by a laughing face emoji.

He finished by adding: "#family #cyprus @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre Millie and Theo [red heart emoji]."

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Love these family vibes," noted one, while a second chimed in: "This is brilliant," followed by a red heart emoji.

A third commented: "Junior is such a good brother," and a fourth gushed: "Aw love this video Peter, thank you for sharing."

WATCH: Princess Andre stuns beside dad Peter and brother Junior in sweet holiday video

Peter shares Millie and Theo with his wife Emily, 33. He is also a doting father to Princess and Junior whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The happy couple tied the knot in a stunning castle wedding back in 2015 after a three-year relationship. The start of their enduring love story began in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, and the duo went public with their romance two years later.

Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015

This isn't the first time Peter has shared a glimpse inside his family adventures. Back in July, the former I'm A Celebrity contestant sparked a sweet fan reaction when he posted a live photo of himself posing alongside Emily.

Smiling beside her husband, NHS doctor Emily looked breathtaking in an emerald satin mini dress. She styled her brunette tresses into a slick topknot and accessorised with several dainty gold earrings.

© Instagram Emily stunned in an emerald green dress beside her husband

Peter, meanwhile, looked suave in a funky Hawaiian print shirt, a cowrie shell necklace and a pair of polarised aviator sunglasses.

"Emily is BEAUTIFUL," wrote one fan in response, as another agreed: "Beautiful couple inside and out." A third chimed in: "She is pure light and love. A reflection of you."

Prior to this, Peter and his growing brood jetted off to a mystery desert destination. In one picture, which was shared to Instagram, the Andre clan could be seen posing with their arms outstretched atop a golden sand dune bathed in amber sunlight from the setting sun.

In another snap, Theo could be seen standing solo in the desert with his arms reaching up towards the sky. Peter, who kept the destination of the family getaway under wraps, captioned the post: "My two favourite shots ever. Love you all so much."