Helen Skelton is absolutely phenomenal as she parties in striking bikini

Helen Skelton has consistently impressed her followers with her flawless bikini body, and on Saturday she had it on full display as she paid tribute to a close friend on their birthday.

The Countryfile star shared a selection of photos from a holiday from the past, given that Storm Antoni will be hampering anyone's beach plans at the moment. Helen and her friend Carolynne looked flawless as they enjoyed a sunny holiday with miles of clear-blue sky, and the refreshing waves of the sea stretching out behind them.

In one photo, the duo shared a friendly embrace with each other before they boarded their boat for some partying, and when they took to the waves, Helen showed off her gorgeous two-piece.

The tiny pink bikini looked absolutely stunning on the mum-of-three as the pair enjoyed their time on the waves. Helen accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, and had her stunning blonde locks tied up in a bun.

In a touching tribute to her pal, she said: "Happpppppiest birthdays @carolynnewilley We love being in your orbit! Keep being the fierce fab force that you are! Let's pretend you're not packing up your life and I am not nap trapped under a poorly baby. We will celebrate in a decade."

Her followers were quick to react to the stunning photos, as one said: "Looking hot in your bikini," and a second added: "Stunningly beautiful," and dozens commented with string of heart and flame emojis.

Helen had her own big day recently, as the Strictly finalist turned 40 towards the end of last month, and she made sure to make good use of the lovely weather, heading to a nearby lake to celebrate with her nearest and dearest.

Marking the milestone moment, the presenter shared a clip where she rocked a Bond Girl bikini during an afternoon filled with water sports. The blonde beauty looked sensational in her figure-flattering top which she teamed with a pair of micro black shorts and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

"Milked it. Celebrated. Grateful for another spin around the sun. Marked the actual big bday doing things that make me smile with people that make me smile," Helen penned in her caption. "If anyone asks you 'How do you feel about turning forty?' Suggest they watch the 90s Meryl Streep/Goldie Hawn film Death Becomes Her."

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt birthday messages. "Happy birthday young lady! Being in your forties ain't that bad & you've 3 energetic kids to keep you going. Milk it for as long as possible!" remarked one, while a second wrote: "Enjoy the fabulous forties Helen, you look amazing. Enjoy your special day."

A third gushed: "You grow stronger every month!! Surrounded by the people that matter the most," and a fourth added: "Beautiful pics! Welcome to the best chapter yet!"

