Helen Skelton's lookalike son Louis, six, poses in dapper suit – and look at those sparkles

Helen Skelton is enjoying a beach holiday with her children Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one, but her son didn't let their location impact his outfit choice.

Channelling his mother's sparkly outfits on Strictly Come Dancing, Louis dressed to the nines in a dark grey suit jacket with a diamante pin on the lapel. He teamed it with a red T-shirt and black trousers, styling his dark blonde hair forward and folding his arms to strike a pose for the camera.

© Instagram Helen shared a snap of her son's smart beach attire

Helen joked in the caption: "Asked him to pick out clothes for the beach." We can safely say that it wasn't the outfit we would normally associate with sand and sea!

Helen shared photos of her family holiday

The Countryfile presenter has been keeping fans updated about her family holiday, posting photos of her three kids playing on Morecambe Beach. Ernie attempted to catch some of the sun's rays, Louis played in the sea, and Elsie chased after a kite in the carefree holiday photos.

© Instagram Elsie enjoyed her time on the beach

Other sweet moments saw her sons shoot some hoops in an arcade before playing on an adventure playground with their friends. Fans rushed to comment on the update, writing: "Wow they're growing so fast!" and: "Beautiful family, lovely photos, so many happy childhood memories. You really are a wonderful mum. I love little Elsie's jumper she is such a cutie your boys are so protective of her, just a beautiful loving family."

Helen shares her children with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The former couple wed in December 2013 but they announced their split in April 2022, shortly after their daughter was born.

© Instagram Helen shared a precious mother-daughter moment

Helen confirmed the end of their nine-year marriage in a statement that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

She went on to tell the Telegraph: "I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

Helen is likely enjoying some relaxing time with her family before she moves house, after putting her marital home in Yorkshire on the market.

The former Blue Peter presenter purchased the Yorkshire property in January 2020 and transformed the interior to create a beautiful open-plan kitchen, an inside climbing wall and a chic bathroom complete with a freestanding tin bath.

