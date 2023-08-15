Matthew McConaughey and teen son Levi make emotional appearance for incredible act of generosity

The McConaugheys are the latest celebrities to contribute towards the care for communities in Maui

The devastation caused by the wildfires in the Hawaiian island of Maui continues, with nearly 100 people dead and over 1000 missing as efforts .

As such, several A-list celebrities have come together to support the island state in its time of need, pledging generous donations and sharing messages asking their millions of fans to donate and support the people of Hawaii.

Matthew McConaughey is the latest in the line of such celebrities, with the actor and activist, 53, sharing a new video clip on Instagram while joined by none other than his son Levi.

The caption for the post revealed that the family would be funding an emergency aid plane filled with supplies for the residents of Maui, as it reads: "McConaughey's are funding an emergency aid plane with @Baby2Baby that is filled with hundreds of thousands more emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui.

It continued: "Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it. If you would like to support relief efforts, please visit @baby2baby."

In the video, Matthew stated: "The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stabilize to stay alive.

"Camila, myself, and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, 'This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need.'"

© Getty Images Matthew, Camila, and Levi announced they were working with Baby2Baby to help the residents of Maui

Levi, 15, chimed in: "Yeah, they're going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it's appreciated."

Matthew and wife Camila Alves McConaughey, 40, who have been married since 2012, share children Levi, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

© Getty Images The couple are parents to kids Levi, Vida, and Livingston

Fans left comments which read: "Dude just run for president already," and: "Huge Mahalo to Mathew, Levi and Baby2Baby – we appreciate all the support we've been receiving as a boots on the ground organization," as well as: "Thank you for those much needed supplies and also for bringing awareness on what's going on here. The community needs help."

The town of Lāhainā has been the most affected by the wildfires, with a majority of the lives lost from the region. Damage caused by the wildfires are estimated at $6 billion, and while an exact cause is yet to be determined, the fires have been profilerated by the dry, gusty conditions created by high-pressure areas north of the island state combined with the effects of Hurricane Dora.

© Getty Images A view of Maui and the effects of the devastating wildfires

If you would like to donate or support those affected by the wildfires in Maui, here are some links you can explore to send monetary support, food, clothing, and more

