Dan Walker defends Helen Skelton after sudden BBC radio exit

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker rushed to Helen Skelton's defence on Tuesday following her departure from BBC Radio 5 Live.

The mother-of-three, 40, announced her decision to step down from her presenting role earlier this week, later admitting that she found it tough to juggle her numerous work commitments with family life.

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

During an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show, Dan, 46, had nothing but good things to say about his co-star. The former BBC star, who recently teamed up with Helen for their new TV show called Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure, gushed about his fellow co-star in the sweetest way.

He said: "She is a great mum. She is an incredibly dedicated mum to her three children, and she would say if she were here this morning – she's not, she is with her kids this morning – she would say that parents are making compromises all the time."

Dan went on to say: "Of her three children, two of them play football on a Sunday morning and she's made the decision practically she would much rather watch them play football and encourage them to do that than be on the radio at that time. And I think that is a decision that parents are making all the time."

He finished by adding: "And anyone who ever spends any time with Helen or watches her on her programmes, all she does is speak about her kids. She's a brilliant mum and when we were filming the show, we made sure that we did it around both of our families as well – as parents have to do all the time. I hope she is not getting any flak for it [because] she is lovely to spend time with, lovely to work with."

Countryfile star Helen announced her departure from BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday.

Speaking live on air, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appeared to be fighting back tears as she said to her co-host Lloyd Griffith: "You're emotional because I'm leaving," to which he replied: "I am."

He then asked how the mum-of-three was feeling and Helen's voice broke as she responded: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real."

She went on to say: "There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me… I've loved every minute of the past year... Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple called it quits back in April 2022, just four months after Helen welcomed her youngest: a daughter called Elsie.

The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, eight, and Louis, six.

Richie has since found love with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. The couple recently took their relationship to the next level and welcomed a baby together earlier this year.