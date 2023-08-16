The Kiss From A Rose hitmaker has a legion of fans around the world

Seal had some news to share with his fans on social media at the start of the week - and they had a lot to say about it!

The Kiss From A Rose hitmaker - who shares four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum - took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he would be joined by a very special guest on his upcoming UK tour.

Seal will be joined by singer-songwriter Zia Victoria, and shared a beaming photo of the pair alongside the announcement.

"Zia is joining the SEAL TOUR for all the upcoming UK dates! Her voice will touch & inspire you! Get your tickets at Sealofficial.com." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so exciting," while another wrote: "Can't wait!" A third added: "This is great, she was soo good in LA."

Zia Victoria hails from New Jersey and covered Seal's hit single Crazy in May 2023. The up and coming artist has already caused quite the stir with her impressive vocal chords, and what's more, she hasn't even turned 18 yet.

Seal is being joined on his tour by Zia Victoria

Seal has been on tour since April 28 following his first performance in Arizona on April 25. His worldwide tour has seen him travel around the world, taking him around the US and Canada, Denmark, Spain and Monaco, as well as the UK.

While the famous star is on tour, his children have been enjoying spending time in Europe with their mom, Heidi, and her husband Tom Kaulitz.

© Getty Images Seal is currently on his world tour

The couple even celebrated their wedding anniversary while away in Capri - the very place they got married four years ago. Heidi and Seal co-parent their four children, Leni, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Oldest daughter Leni flew the nest last year to attend Parsons in New York City, and her proud dad opened up about the teenage model during an interview with E! News earlier in the year.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal with daughter Leni on the red carpet

He said: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

On co-parenting with Heidi, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful." Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

© Getty Images Seal shares four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

The hitmaker had previously spoken about co-parenting with the German model in a less positive light. He told US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Seal - who adopted Leni when she was a baby - has a close bond with all his children.

