Today's Hoda Kotb inundated with support as she shares photos from emotional meeting

Hoda Kotb is always the woman on our minds, and it appears that the Today host has cultivated quite the fanbase, with one devoted fan flying out to meet her ahead of a milestone moment.

The star shared several photos of herself meeting young Max, who was about to celebrate his Bar Mitzvah, and the youngster revealed that he had flown out specifically to meet the doting mom-of-two. Max held a sign that read: "I flew to NY to meet Hoda for my Bar Mitzvah!" with the red banner also carrying several balloons to mark the occasion.

Hoda, who looked absolutely beautiful in a pink suit embraced her young fan as he and his family posed outside the Today studios, before heading inside, where Max appeared to get a little emotional. As he looked up at the presenter he had tears in his eyes - how sweet!

In a doting caption, Hoda penned: "MAX!!! I loved meeting you and hanging out with you today.. thank you so much for coming to see me— I sure do love you!"

© Instagram Hoda met her young fan Max in sweet scenes

Fans were quick to offer their support over the sweet photos, as one commented: "I was on the Plaza a couple people down from Max this morning. He was so excited to meet you and you were so kind to him," and a second posted: "I saw him this morning on the show, you made this young man’s day! Congratulations to him on his bar mitzvah!"

A third penned: "What a great kid. You kindness and your big heart made his day. He will always remember this special day," while others shared their memories of meeting her, including one follower who wrote: "My niece met you years ago in Europe. She was on a school field trip and she never forgot your kindness!"

© Instagram Max got emotional as he met his idol

Hoda's kindness is known throughout the industry and Today's latest co-host, Laura Jarrett, made sure to thank Hoda for her support as she started her new role."

Laura Jarrett has been named as co-anchor of Saturday Today and we are so honored to have you join the Today family officially," Savannah Guthrie announced. Hoda affirmed Savannah's comments, adding: "Yes, congratulations," before she then asked the current senior legal correspondent for NBC News how she was feeling in light of her promotion.

© Getty Images Hoda is known for her kindness

"It feels incredible," was Laura's response. She then added: "Thank you to you both. You have been just amazing since the first day I stepped in the door. From hair and makeup to taxi calls, you two... I just cannot thank you enough."

Laura began her career with NBC in January 2023 after previously working with CNN. She is joining the show to anchor it alongside Peter Alexander, whose previous co-host Kristen Welker is leaving her role in order to begin hosting TV's longest running program, Meet the Press.

© NBC Hoda is always fabulous on Today

Speaking to Today about beginning her new co-anchoring duties next month, Laura revealed "Peter and I are very much aligned about wanting to meet people where they are on Saturday mornings," as she went on to explain: "We're both parents of young children.

"When you have that perspective, it helps a little bit when thinking of what viewers are looking forward to," she finished. Laura's promotion was announced alongside a statement from the Executive Vice President of Today and Lifestyle at NBC News, Libby Leist. "In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling," it said.

© Getty Images Hoda made the day special for Max

"Not only is she a terrific journalist, she's also a wonderful colleague. We can't wait to officially welcome her to Saturday TODAY," Libby's statement continued, while it also revealed: "NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer has also been named Saturday Today Feature Anchor. They will host alongside meteorologist Angie Lassman."

