Strictly star Helen Skelton poses in swimsuit with adorable daughter Elsie

Helen Skelton recently revealed she would be leaving her BBC Radio 5 job in order to spend more time with her young children – and the presenter did just that when she enjoyed a blissful "lake day" with her brood this week.

The former Strictly star, 40, took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of her summer getaway with her kids Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one. Helen was pictured wearing a low-back black swimsuit as she gazed out across the water, with little Elsie perched on one hip.

The toddler looked super cute in a pair of black and white striped leggings and a grey T-shirt. Meanwhile, Helen opted for a baseball cap and a sporty pair of workout trousers to complete her off-duty attire.

Helen captioned the photograph with a mountain emoji and the hashtag "lake days", without revealing the whereabouts of her family holiday.

The Blue Peter favourite's loyal fans were surprised to see how much Elise had grown, commenting on how long and curly her hair looks now.

© Instagram Helen Skelton shared a sweet photo of herself cradling daughter Elsie on their family holiday

One Instagram follower wrote: "Beautiful photo, gorgeous little Elsie, love her fair curly hair, and a wonderful mum," while another commented: " Wow she is getting very tall bless her."

It's been a summer of change for single mum Helen. Not only has she sold the Yorkshire marital home she shared with ex-husband Richie Myler, but she has also left her presenting job on BBC Radio 5.

© Instagram Helen's youngest child, Elsie, often features on her Instagram feed

Helen was overcome with emotion when she confirmed her departure, as she explained to her co-host, Lloyd Griffith: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

The change comes ahead of the premiere of Helen's new show, which sees her reunite with her former BBC colleague, Dan Walker, for Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure.

© Instagram Helen has been living it up all summer, enjoying a well-deserved break

The programme will see the dynamic duo taking part in big adventures as they travel along the Pennine Way.

Meanwhile, Helen has revealed that she's well and truly moved on from her ex Richie, who has since welcomed a baby with his partner Stephanie Thirkill.

© Instagram Helen has joined forces with Dan Walker for a new TV show called Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure

The TV personality told The Telegraph: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."