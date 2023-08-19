Helen Skelton has apologised to her followers after she was alerted to fake profiles sending messages on Instagram claiming to be from the TV star.

The 40-year-old took to her Stories on Saturday and warned her followers to not fall victim to scammers online, confirming that she only has one account on the social media platform.

© Instagram Helen Skelton warned fans about fake profiles on social media

Sharing a screenshot of a message sent to one of her followers from someone claiming to be Helen, she wrote: "This is NOT me. Apologies if you get messages like this. I only flag the ones being quite active… I only have one account."

The message from fake Helen read: "Hey dear, I know this May be weird and you may be surprised I'm texting you, I really appreciate your love and support! Likes and comments on my fan pages! You are all a big part of where I am today, I love you."

Helen's warning comes after she announced her departure from BBC Radio 5. The mum-of-three revealed on Sunday that she would be leaving the show in order to spend more time with her family.

Helen apologised to her fans for fake profiles of her on Instagram

"I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must," she told her co-host, Lloyd Griffith. "The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

Helen shares her kids with her ex-husband, Richie Myler, whom she split from in 2022. In an Instagram Story at the time, Helen announced the shocking news to fans, writing: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen wants to spend more time with her children

Meanwhile, the former Strictly star will still be a fixture on TV as she is starring in the new Channel 5 series, Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure, alongside Dan Walker. The show followers the duo as they head from Dan's Yorkshire home all the way to Helen's home in Cumbria, discovering life for residents along the Pennines.

Following news of her departure from BBC Radio 5, Dan spoke out in support of her decision during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show. "She is an incredibly dedicated mum to her three children, and she would say if she were here this morning – she's not, she is with her kids this morning – she would say that parents are making compromises all the time," he explained.

© Instagram Helen Skelton and Dan Walker have joined forces for a new TV show called Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure

"Of her three children, two of them play football on a Sunday morning and she's made the decision that practically, she would much rather watch them play football and encourage them to do that than be on the radio at that time."

He added: "And I think that is a decision that parents are making all the time. And anyone who ever spends any time with Helen or watches her on her programmes, all she does is speak about her kids."