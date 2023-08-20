Michael Douglas shares casual selfie that sparks mixed reaction from fans

The actor sparked a debate over the Women's World Cup final, which saw England and Spain go head to head

Michael Douglas has been one of many thousands who have been following this year's Women's World Cup, which culminated with a nail-biting finale on August 20.

As England and Spain's team faced off at Stadium Australia in Sydney, the Academy Award winner shared his support for the two teams.

However, as he expressed his uncertainty over which team to back, his fans were quick to make it very clear who they thought he should be rooting for.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' holiday home secrets revealed

Michael took to Instagram just ahead of the finale to share a very fitting, timely photo, a sunny selfie where he has the camera positioned aiming up at him, a blue sky and a Spanish Colonial Revival Style home appearing tall behind him.

However, relaxed and handsome as he looked in his gray sunglasses and Van Gogh graphic t-shirt, it was the flags for England and Spain hanging from the balconies at each side behind him that really drew his fans' attention.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is a vision in slinky dress alongside husband Michael Douglas

"World Cup Fever! Split sides," he aptly joked in his caption, and his followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post to defend their respective teams.

The comments section was completely mixed, with some arguing: "I am hoping and praying England wins as they have never won a world cup and other teams have won," and: "Come on England," as others added: "Vamos España!!!" as well as: "Hey, it happens!!! Go España!!!!"

MORE: Catherine-Zeta Jones leaves fans in awe with incredible portrait of son Dylan in honor of 23rd birthday

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas stun in breathtaking snap from waterside vacation

Meanwhile, some just appreciated the great selfie, and wrote: "Best actor and true legend. Have fun while watching," and: "Van Gogh t-shirt! Keep up the good work."

© Getty The actor watched the nail-biting finale from his home in Mallorca

While Michael's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, who hails from Wales, may be inclined to support England, the actor was watching the finale from his home in Mallorca, and was surely surrounded by fans rooting for the country.

© Getty Ultimately Spain took the winning prize

Ultimately, it was the perfect place for him to watch the games, as Spain's La Roja team took the winning prize for the first time in soccer history with a 1-0 win.

MORE: Michael Douglas' sweet bond with Catherine Zeta-Jones' down-to-earth parents revealed

© Getty Spain's Queen Letizia and her daughter Princess Sofia celebrated their home country's historic win in Australia

Olga Carmona made the winning goal, and Spain now stands as only the second country, after Germany, to win both the men's and women's World Cups.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.