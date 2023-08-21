Louise Redknapp shows off youthful appearance after facial rejuvenation treatment

The Eternal singer has undergone four Emface sessions and is 'pretty impressed' with the results

Louise Redknapp looks better than ever at the age of 48, and the singer has never shied away from revealing her beauty secrets to the world.

Last year, the former Eternal star showed off the incredible results after undergoing a hydrafacial, and now she's revealed the facial rejuvenation treatment she swears by.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the mother-of-two shared several clips showing her undergoing the treatment whilst admitting she was "pretty impressed" with the results.

"So I've had my fourth @emface and I have to say I'm pretty impressed it has helped my jaw line, @idunnrejuvenation, you guys have been the absolute best," she wrote alongside a video of her with three Emface patches across her face.

She later added: "Thanks @idunnrejuvenation, I love coming to your clinic."

Emface is a non-invasive needle-free treatment that is designed to tighten and tone facial features in just twenty minutes, simply utilizing the simultaneous application of synchronized RF and HIFES technologies.

For optimal results, clients are encouraged to take part in four sessions with optimal results showing after 90 days after the final treatment.

The treatment is available all over the country with sessions starting from £550. Other celebrities that swear by it include Rebel Wilson, Jessica Simpson and Alicia Silverstone.

Louise has often spoken out about how she cares for her skin and body, and recently opened up about her struggle with skin pigmentation.

In an interview with Women's Fitness, Louise got candid about the cause of her pigmentation whilst confessing how she felt when Nivea approached her to collaborate with a new product aimed to tackle it.

"I have spoken really honestly about the issues I have with my skin pigmentation, both in interviews and in my book. So when Nivea approached me to collaborate with them on a new product to tackle pigmentation and brown spots, I was really chuffed. As a brand I grew up seeing my grandmother use, Nivea has been around for so long, with such a huge reputation, so I was flattered they felt

I was the right fit."

She continued: "People think skin pigmentation is caused by too much time in the sun, but mine was also pregnancy hormones, being on the contraceptive pill and other things that flared up the pigmentation. Now I can see the product working its magic on my skin and it is definitely helping."