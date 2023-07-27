Louise Redknapp pens heartfelt tribute to son Charley in the US

Louise Redknapp is every inch the doting mother and took to Instagram with a heartfelt message for her eldest son Charley, who has turned 19.

Charley is currently in the US where he attends the University of Arizona. Doting mum Louise is so close to her son and shared the special birthday message with her fans on Instagram alongside a string of sweet photos.

Captioning the snaps, she penned: "Happy 19th Birthday Chaz @charley_redknapp [red love heart emoji] I’m unbelievably proud of you and everything you’ve achieved so far, enjoy everything that is coming your way! Carry on doing what you’re doing and I’ll be with you every step of the way. Love you so much Mum xxx."

The post showed a number of touching recent images as well as adorable snaps of Charley with his mum as a toddler.

© Instagram The singer shares two sons with her ex Jamie

The update sparked a number of comments from friends and fans who couldn't believe how quickly he had grown up. "It’s freaky how grown up he is! I feel like it was only a couple of years ago we were watching your size zero docu and he was so little in it!" One fan wrote.

A second added: "I remember sitting next to you in a restaurant in Portals when he was a toddler! X. Meanwhile, a third penned: "You don’t look old enough to have a 19-year-old! What are your secrets?" alongside a red love heart emoji.

The singer has such a special bond with her children

The youngster moved away last September and ahead of the big relocation, proud mum Louise opened up about how she was feeling about her firstborn leaving home.

"I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend," Louise explained at the time. "I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

Louise and Jamie also share son Beau

Louise shares Charley with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, they also share a younger son, Beau, 14. Since their split in 2017, Jamie has remarried to Swedish supermodel, Frida Redknapp and welcomed a son Raphael one month after tying the knot in 2021.

Talking about Jamie's decision to remarry, Louise said: "I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family,"

© Instagram Jamie and Frida welcomed son Raphael in 2021

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."