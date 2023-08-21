Ryan Reynolds shares news of bittersweet Wrexham farewell: 'Thank you for everything'

Ryan Reynolds joined the football world in reacting to the news of league legend Ben Foster's retirement from the sport, which he announced on his social media.

Ben shared a post on Instagram in which he thanked fans of his through the years and his new fans at Wrexham for supporting him throughout his career, revealing that at the age of 40, he was finally looking to retire from professional football.

Ryan, 46, reacted to Ben's announcement with a message on his Instagram Stories, writing: "He built memories I'll never let go of as long as I live. I love this guy. Thank you for everything, Ben."

Having kickstarted (pun intended) his professional career in 2001 with Stoke City, the goalkeeper moved through the clubs, often playing on loan with several local leagues (one of them being Wrexham AFC) while marking stints with Manchester United and Birmingham City. His international career includes plays with the English World Cup team between 2007 and 2014.

Ben first announced his retirement in September 2022, but, in true Tom Brady spirit, returned to the sport to sign a short-term contract with Wrexham in March following an injury to their goalie. He was part of the team that won the National League championship and earned their league promotion.

It was announced in June that he had signed a one-year contract with the legacy club, but he explained in his announcement video that a string of performances he'd deemed subpar prompted him to rethink his retirement decision.

Ben also has a popular YouTube channel called "Ben Foster – The Cycling GK," which he started during the 2020 lockdown, where he posts cycling videos and game day highlights. His channel already has nearly 1.5 million subscribers.

© Instagram Ryan reacted to Ben's retirement from professional football

The official Wrexham website posted the club's statement, specifically from team manager Phil Parkinson, which read: "Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

"It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision. I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.

© Getty Images Ben joined Wrexham in March and stayed with the team till his retirement

"Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the Club," it concluded, adding at the end: "Everyone at Wrexham AFC wishes Ben every success in the future and he will always be welcome at the STōK Cae Ras.

© Getty Images He was instrumental in Wrexham's National League promotion

Ben's latest match with Wrexham, his 12th, was their August 19th game against Swindon Town at home, which ended with a 5-5 tie following a nail-biter of an equalizer at the 96th minute. The team is next slated to play against Barrow on August 26 in their continuing League Two ascendance.

