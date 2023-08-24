Peter Andre reacts to Princess' GCSE results following retake admission

Peter Andre was beaming with pride on Thursday when he and his daughter Princess opened her results live on social media.

The 16-year-old influencer-in-the-making revealed she had passed three out of her seven exams, obtaining a mark of 3 in business, drama, and maths, a 5 in English, a 6 in fashion and a 4 in music. The marks are graded out of nine.

Reflecting on her results, Princess said: "I need to resit maths. I got 89 but I needed 98 out of 200 to pass maths. I think a four is a C."

Proud dad Peter chimed in: "I can't speak for every parent, but seeing you work hard is all I need. Look what you got in English!" Princess added: "I was bottom set so the best mark you can get it a 5." The youngster also revealed that "apparently" the grade boundaries were particularly high this year.

© Photo: Instagram Peter and Princess have the sweetest bond

"I didn't pass all of them, but it's fine because I passed some of them! Apparently grade boundaries were really high this year".

Ahead of the big moment, Peter shared a video outside Princess' school before she went in to receive her results. He penned: "I'm so proud of you today," alongside a pink love heart GIF.

Princess appeared calm and collected and said: "I'm feeling fine," with a big smile on her face.

Princess is already a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and Shein and is often spotted attending lavish events, the latest was last week, when she was spotted heading out with her elder brother, Junior to the Pretty Little Thing showroom in London.

© Instagram Stacey shared a sweet message for her stepson Harry

It isn't just the Andres who were awaiting results. Stacey Solomon also shared a good luck message for her stepson Harry on her Instagram. She penned: "Just wanted to say a MASSIVE good luck to everyone recieving their GCSE results today Please remember this. These results don't define you. No matter what. You can be ANYTHING you want to be. There's always other ways.

"You are enough & exams do not determine who you can become... Well done for doing your best. THAT IS ALL THAT MATTERS. You're amazing.. A special good luck to Joe's biggest boy today: We are all so proud of you whatever the results."

Harry is Stacey's husband Joe Swash's son from his relationship with his ex-fiancee Emma Sophocleou. The couple split in 2008 when Harry was seven years old.