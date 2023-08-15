Peter Andre asks for fans' help as he films inside private home studio

Peter Andre will be appearing at the Soultown Festival in Beckenham on 3 September, and the singer delighted fans with an insight into what they will be treated to for his main stage performance.

In a clip, which you can see below, Peter showed off all of his soul credentials as he performed Bruno Mars and Silk City hit, Leave the Door Open. The father-of-four crooned beautifully in the microphone, while asking his fans whether he should include the song in his set list, setting up a poll on his Instagram Stories, which resulted in a resounding 'yes'.

WATCH: Peter Andre gives tour of private home studio

The singer's clip also gave fans an ultra-rare glimpse inside his private home studio at his Surrey home, which came with a microphone and speech protector, alongside a large TV hanging up on the wall.

The room, which was sealed off with its closed door, also featured a black sofa for Peter to recline on following a recording session and a black-and-white photo of an unknown male figure.

© Instagram Peter showcased his bespoke studio

Peter also shared the clip on his main Instagram feed, where he commented: "Having fun in my studio. Should I add this to the set list for SOULTOWN festival? Let me know your thoughts."

And much like on his Stories, fans were desperate to see him perform the song, and they were quick to show their approval. "Suits your voice go for it!" enthused one.

Peter is preparing for an important performance

A second commented: "Yes you definitely should, you should be on the Radio all the time, your voice is brilliant," while a third teased: "I'm biased, but… yes Pete, this is amazing," while a fourth added: "My favourite track! What fantastic vocals Pete, you have an amazing voice."

Peter will be performing on 3 September alongside other soul legends like UB40 and Odyssey. Also scheduled to perform during the festival are Mica Paris, Boney M and Sister Sledge.

© Instagram The singer lives with his family

The 50-year-old has shared several glimpses inside his gorgeous home in the countryside before, previously showcasing the sprawling garden located at the property that he shares with wife Emily and his four children Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo.

Last month, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a hilarious video of two pigeons resting outdoors on his pergola. Peter captioned it: "Have you ever seen two pigeons courting? This might be it. Can you relate? Watch till the end. Volume up :))) @dr_emily_official."

© Getty Peter's son is also a talented singer

In the video, Peter told his wife: "He's courting," with Emily adding: "She's not even looking, she's looking the other way." In a lighthearted moment, Peter then quipped: "Well that's pretty normal isn't it?" After one of the pigeons flew off, the singer also joked that he was probably off to Ibiza after playing hard to get but failing to romance his companion.

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the post. "This is hilarious, made my night," wrote one. "Great commentary," added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "This is brilliant @peterandre @dr_emily_official. You two crack me up literally could not stop laughing."