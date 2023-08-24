Angelina Jolie's tattoo artist breaks silence on mysterious new tattoo amid wild speculation

Angelina Jolie's tattoo artist has apologized for fueling speculation after he posted a picture of the actress's new tattoos but blurred out the details.

Earlier this week, famed New York tattoo artist Mr K took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Angelina's hands, revealing she had inked two new designs into the back of her middle fingers. But he blurred the tattoos out, leaving fans speculating over what new ink the mom-of-six may have added to her body.

Many wondered if it was a coded message to her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she is in the middle of a contentious divorce, but the tattoo artist soon took to the comments, writing: "It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt," and later: "Guys it’s photoshopped for cover the tattoo Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon."

Now he has broken his silence, and apologized to the actress for potentially causing her distress.

"First of all, I feel sorry with all the bad speculations and sincerely apologize to @angelinajolie for the stress that might caused her (sic)," he captioned a new picture of her hands, only with the tattoos not blurred out.

"This tattoo represents two daggers in a geometric abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross."

© Ian West - PA Images Many of Angie's tattoos are related to her children

The snap revealed that the 48-year-old had inked two matching dagger tattoos into her middle fingers, with the geometric design offering blank space between certain elements of the weapon.

Angie has an extensive tattoo collection with over 19 tattoos inked across her body. Among her many tattoos include seven lines of coordinates on her left bicep, which correspond to the locations of where her six children were born plus that of ex-husband Brad.

© Kevork Djansezian Angelina has the coordinates of her children and Brad's birth places tattooed

On her left shoulder she has a Buddhist spell dedicated to son Maddox, which translates as "may your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides".

Three other designs in the middle of her back represent four continents and the four elements: earth, water, air and fire. These tattoos were inked using steel rods that were mounted with a surgical steel needle while she was in Cambodia.

© Samir Hussein A close look at Angelina Jolie's back tattoos

On her left forearm is a tattoo of the Roman Numeral XIII V MCMXL which translates to the numbers 13, 5 and 1940. May 13 1940 was the date Winston Churchill delivered an infamous speech which included the words: "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."

She also has a lower back tattoo, lower stomach tttoo, and several arabic phrases on her arms.

