Kate Beckinsale debuts bold new tattoo as fans react

Kate Beckinsale is still coping with the death of her beloved cat Clive, who passed away in June, leaving her heartbroken.

But on Friday, the Pearl Harbor actress found a way to ease some of her pain, in the form of a new tattoo dedicated to her pet.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared photos of the inking on her forearm of Clive's face.

The delicate sketch was placed within a constellation and after sharing it, she was inundated with kind words from fans. "This really helped. Thank you so much, @_dr_woo_," she wrote as her social media followers flocked to comment.

One wrote: "In time your heart will heal Kate. It's very hard to lose such an enormous presence. The constant companionship and unconditional love can NEVER be replaced. It really is a pain like no other," as a second added: "This is beautiful, what talent and Clive looks amazing. Clever @_dr_woo_," while a third said: "That is a wonderful tribute. They make such an impact in a short time with us."

© Instagram/Kate Beckinsale Kate was heartbroken over the death of her cat Clive

When Clive died, Kate said that her heart was "absolutely and totally broken". Announcing the news at the time, she wrote: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry….My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

While the cause of Clive's death was not disclosed, Kate previously mentioned that he had reached an old age, estimated to be around 15 or 16. In a 2019 interview with People, the actress also said that Clive was a cancer survivor.

Kate is paying tribute to Clive with her new tattoo

Kate often spoke adoringly about her cat, who was full of character. "If you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out a bag, he's immediately inside it," she described, and so Kate bought him a suitcase bed, which he absolutely adored.

Clive lived a life of luxury with his famous owner who often shared photos of him dressed to the nines in fancy costumes and traveling on private jets.

© Instagram Kate's social media often features her cats

She'd paint his nails and have him posing with props, much to the delight of her fans who fell in love with Clive too.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2021, Kate discussed her quarantine experience of dressing up her two cats.

© Instagram Kate loved her cat Clive dearly

Referring to Clive's enthusiasm for costumes, she humorously remarked: "That's what happened to me in the pandemic...that's what took the toll." Kate is also a proud owner of another Persian cat named Willow and a Pomeranian named Myf.

