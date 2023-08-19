Angelina Jolie is a summer beauty in white linen dress for day out with daughter Vivienne and son Pax

The mom-of-six is enjoying some downtime in New York

Angelina Jolie is spending her summer in the city! Accompanied by her son Pax, 19, and daughter Vivienne, 15, on Friday, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted out and about in Soho, New York. Adding to her hot style streak, Angelina, 48, nailed the quiet luxury trend in a white linen maxi dress complete with a statement square neckline.

© Getty Angelina was pictured in Soho, New York

Amping up her look with designer accessories, the mom-of-six added a cream pinstripe blazer, a patterned black-and-white handbag, nude patent stilettos and tinted sunglasses. Styling her blonde balayage locks in an effortless bouncy blowdry, Angelina looked every inch the Hollywood starlet.

© Getty Angelina's daughter Vivienne was also spotted walking alongside her

It's not the first time that Angelina and her children have been photographed out in New York this week. On Wednesday, the Maleficent star was pictured alongside her son Pax as they strolled around Soho.

Donning a stunning all-black ensemble, complete with intricate lace detailing, Angelina once again demonstrated that her style is as timeless as her talent.

© MEGA/Getty Angelina and Pax were photographed enjoying quality time together on Wednesday

The actress' commitment to integrating family into her professional life has been evident for a while now. Recently, Maddox and Pax were immersed in the world of filmmaking as they delved into the assistant director department for her drama war film Without Blood.

And now, Vivienne is set to join her mother's side as a volunteer assistant for the Broadway adaptation of S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders, which Angelina is spearheading as the lead producer.

© Getty Images Angelina and Vivienne are currently in New York to work on a Broadway production

Speaking to PEOPLE about Vivienne's new job, Angelina said: "Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

Praising her daughter, Angelina added: "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

© Getty Angelina dotes on her children

Angelina was very close to her late mother, and Vivienne is even named after her with the middle name Marcheline.

Angelina and her kids will most likely be in New York for the foreseeable future as she works on her Broadway Show. According to reports, the 48-year-old has also acquired a unique Manhattan space, 57 Great Jones Street, once owned by famed artist Andy Warhol.

The Daily Mail reports that the property was once listed by Meridian Capital Group for $60,000 per month, and the terms included the deal being for a minimum of 10 years. It is unknown what exact type of deal Angelina specifically signed but it is believed to be in conjunction with her plans for her fashion label, Atelier Jolie.

The interior space features 6,600 square feet, and it also used to host American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.