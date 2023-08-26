Cat Deeley sizzles in daring white two-piece for exciting new career move

The So You Think You Can Dance host stepped out in London…

We only have two words for Cat Deeley and they are: 'Those legs!' after her latest fashion display at a very exciting launch in London on Friday.

The 46-year-old was a vision as she stepped out donning the most impeccable two-piece set comprised of an off-white pair of shorts and a matching waistcoat with elevated black edging. Cat's sky-high legs were put on full display, further accentuated by her strappy black heels, as she posed with a number of close friends who came out in support of her new business venture.

© David M. Benett Cat and Amanda are so proud of their brand

She and her makeup artist bestie, Amanda Grossman have teamed up to create a unisex line E11even Fragrance. The special event was in aid of the brand collaborating with famed beauty company SpaceNK.

Captioning photos from the evening, Cat and Amanda shared a sweet message on the official Instagram page for their new venture. They penned: "A very special evening with family and friends to celebrate the dream becoming a reality: e11even will be officially available in Space NK nationwide from 5th September (available to pre order now at SpaceNK.com - link in bio).

© David M. Benett Cat was pictured with her adoring husband Patrick Kielty

Thank you to everyone who came to support us and help celebrate this journey. We couldn't be more happy or proud. Thank you! Love, Amanda and Cat x."

As well as her picture-perfect outfit, as for glam Cat didn't do things by halves for the glamorous evening and opted for a classic makeup look comprised of immaculate pink lipgloss, feathery laminated brows, warm bronzer, and fluttery eyelashes.

© David M. Benett The star was supported by her celebrity pals

She wore her vibrant blond tresses down and straight letting her makeup do all the talking.

Amanda - who works her makeup magic on countless celebrity clients including Sophie Turner, Bella Ramsey, and Amelia and Eliza Spencer - looked equally as gorgeous opting for a stunning black halterneck gown.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to leave messages of congratulations for the duo in the comments section. "Absolutely amazing!!! Xx," read one comment. A second added: "Proud of you both," alongside two red love heart emojis.

On the official website for the brand, the pair revealed the inspiration behind their new venture, writing: "Fragrance being a shared passion for both, Amanda mixed Cat her own vial of the 'secret fragrance oil' back in 2005, who fell in love instantly and has worn ever since. And so began the story of e11even.

"Fast forward to today, and the years of requests from male and female clients around the world, this cult "backstage" fragrance has been created with leading fragrance experts, sustainably made here in the UK, and is now available to everyone. We hope you love e11even as much as we do. Cat and Amanda."