Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Sienna Miller's most jaw-dropping red carpet moments
Subscribe

Sienna Miller's 12 defining red carpet moments that prove she's a Hollywood style muse

From Glastonbury to the Oscars, this boho beauty has long been Hollywood's style sweetheart

Sienna Miller best looks
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Sienna Miller is the boho style muse of our generation, having forever altered our outlook on festival fashion with her effortlessly assembled Glastonbury outfits through the noughties. 

The actress, 41, redefined the way we see wellies after her succession as Worthy Farm's most prolific style veteran. From her low-rise hotpants to crochet cardigans, beachy blonde hair and muddy Ugg boots, Sienna's ability to make minimal-glamour outfits look chic is just one of her endless talents.

Sienna wore the chicest Ralph Lauren suit© Darren Gerrish
Sienna Miller's dazzling red carpet looks are unmatched

Most recently, Sienna's signature boho style made a return as she slipped into a broderie anglaise strappy dress to debut her pregnancy in Ibiza. Looking gorgeous and glowing, the Anatomy of a Scandal star epitomised elegance in the tiered floral dress which she teamed with a chunky metallic belt and dramatic red earrings. 

Be it boho festival babe or old school Hollywood glamour, there's no dress code Sienna can't perfect. 

In light of the star's pregnancy with her boyfriend Oli Green, 26, HELLO! delves into the archives to unveil Sienna's most memorable red carpet outfits. Keep scrolling to see more…

112

Venice Film Festival, 2004

Actress Sienna Miller attends the "amFAR Venice Benefit Evening" at the Fondazione Giorgio Cini during the 61st Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2004 in Venice, Italy.

Noughties style muse Sienna channelled fairycore in an angelic sheer dress for the 61st Venice Film Festival.

212

Hollywood Life Breakthrough Awards, 2004

Actress Sienna Miller arrives at Movieline's Hollywood Life 2004 Breakthrough Awards at the Henry Fonda Theatre on December 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

This mix-n-match metallic halter dress and cowgirl boots seem more Glastonbury approved than red carpet ready, but if anyone can spin a look like this for Hollywood, it's boho style queen Sienna Miller.

312

World Premiere of Casanova, 2005

Actress Sienna Miller arrives for the World Premiere of "Casanova" at the Palazzo del Cinema on the fourth day of the 62nd Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2005 in Venice, Italy.

Sienna looked breathtaking in a strapless, draped gown and a spellbinding diamond choker at the 62nd Venice Film Festival.

412

UK Premiere of Casanova, 2006

Actress Sienna Miller arrives at the UK Premiere of "Casanova" at Vue West End on February 13, 2006 in London, England.© Getty

Thoroughly modern Miller! Looking dapper in pearls and a flippy mini dress, Sienna also rocked a striking blonde pixie crop to walk the red carpet in London's West End back in the noughties.

512

British Fashion Awards, 2013

Sienna Miller attends the British Fashion Awards 2013 at London Coliseum on December 2, 2013 in London, England.© Getty

With her peachy toned, tousled hair and chunky metallic disc jewellery, Sienna's boho babe roots were evident as she walked the red carpet in a silky emerald-hued Burberry ballgown beside her former fiancé Tom Kerridge at the British Fashion Awards.

Sienna Miller's relationship history

Jude Law and Sienna Miller at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2010© Lars Niki
Jude Law and Sienna Miller in 2010

She's known for her roles on the big screen and being a fashion trendsetter, but Sienna Miller's love life has also made headlines over the years.

Sienna and Jude Law become a celebrity power couple when they began dating. They got engaged in 2004 but later split after Jude admitted to having an affair.

In 2008, Sienna was linked to actor Balthazar Getty after being pictured walking arm-in-arm on holiday – but it wasn't to last.

The Layer Cake actress then began dating actor Tom Sturridge in 2011. In 2012, they welcomed their daughter Marlowe. They split in 2015 but remain on great terms as friends and co-parents.

In 2020, it was reported that Sienna and Lucas Zwirner were engaged after two years of dating, but later that year the wedding was called off.

Sienna is now happy with her partner Oli Green. The couple, who began dating in early 2022, are clearly more loved up than ever and are now set to become parents!  

612

New York Film Festival, 2014

Actress Sienna Miller attends the "Foxcatcher" premiere during the 52nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 10, 2014 in New York City. © Getty

Slick, sequins and siren-like, Sienna entered her power dressing era when she rocked this timeless red lip and chunky gold choker combination.

712

London Film Festival, 2014

Sienna Miller attends the premiere of "Foxcatcher" at the 58th London Film Festival at Odeon West End. © Getty

Serving up Bond Girl glamour, Sienna looked sublime in a glittering sheer dress and chandelier earrings.

812

The Oscars, 2015

Sienna Miller in black at the Oscars in 2015© Getty

Sienna stole the spotlight at the 2015 Academy Awards following her leading lady roles in two Oscar-nominated films that year. Turning up the heat for the illustrious occasion, the blonde beauty dazzled in a glittering Oscar de la Renta dress.

912

Berlinale International Film Festival, 2017

ienna Miller attends the 'The Lost City of Z' premiere during the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Zoo Palast on February 14, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. © Getty

Rocking Christian Dior, the American Woman star looked breathtaking in Berlin in her sheer, embroidered ballgown peppered with florals.

1012

UK premiere of Live By Night, 2017

Actress Sienna Miller attends the premiere of "Live By Night" at BFI Southbank on January 11, 2017 in London, England. © Getty

A classic beauty in two-tone satin, Sienna affirmed her style muse status in this fitted strappy gown.

1112

Met Gala, 2021

ienna Miller attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

We're totally mad for Miller at the Met Gala. The actress rocked a champagne-coloured lace Gucci gown that featured crystal jewels around the bust, shoulders, and neckline - complete with a rose-hued mink shrug.

SEE: All the show-stopping looks from the 2023 Met Gala: Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller Nicole Kidman and more

1212

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023

Sienna Miller attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty

Sienna entered her forties in style as she served up spellbinding glamour in a glittering Fendi dress.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more