Sienna Miller's 12 defining red carpet moments that prove she's a Hollywood style muse

From Glastonbury to the Oscars, this boho beauty has long been Hollywood's style sweetheart

Sienna Miller is the boho style muse of our generation, having forever altered our outlook on festival fashion with her effortlessly assembled Glastonbury outfits through the noughties.

The actress, 41, redefined the way we see wellies after her succession as Worthy Farm's most prolific style veteran. From her low-rise hotpants to crochet cardigans, beachy blonde hair and muddy Ugg boots, Sienna's ability to make minimal-glamour outfits look chic is just one of her endless talents.

Most recently, Sienna's signature boho style made a return as she slipped into a broderie anglaise strappy dress to debut her pregnancy in Ibiza. Looking gorgeous and glowing, the Anatomy of a Scandal star epitomised elegance in the tiered floral dress which she teamed with a chunky metallic belt and dramatic red earrings.

Be it boho festival babe or old school Hollywood glamour, there's no dress code Sienna can't perfect.

In light of the star's pregnancy with her boyfriend Oli Green, 26, HELLO! delves into the archives to unveil Sienna's most memorable red carpet outfits. Keep scrolling to see more…

1 12 Venice Film Festival, 2004 Noughties style muse Sienna channelled fairycore in an angelic sheer dress for the 61st Venice Film Festival.

2 12 Hollywood Life Breakthrough Awards, 2004 This mix-n-match metallic halter dress and cowgirl boots seem more Glastonbury approved than red carpet ready, but if anyone can spin a look like this for Hollywood, it's boho style queen Sienna Miller.

3 12 World Premiere of Casanova, 2005 Sienna looked breathtaking in a strapless, draped gown and a spellbinding diamond choker at the 62nd Venice Film Festival.

4 12 UK Premiere of Casanova, 2006 © Getty Thoroughly modern Miller! Looking dapper in pearls and a flippy mini dress, Sienna also rocked a striking blonde pixie crop to walk the red carpet in London's West End back in the noughties.

5 12 British Fashion Awards, 2013 © Getty With her peachy toned, tousled hair and chunky metallic disc jewellery, Sienna's boho babe roots were evident as she walked the red carpet in a silky emerald-hued Burberry ballgown beside her former fiancé Tom Kerridge at the British Fashion Awards. Sienna Miller's relationship history © Lars Niki Jude Law and Sienna Miller in 2010 She's known for her roles on the big screen and being a fashion trendsetter, but Sienna Miller's love life has also made headlines over the years. Sienna and Jude Law become a celebrity power couple when they began dating. They got engaged in 2004 but later split after Jude admitted to having an affair. In 2008, Sienna was linked to actor Balthazar Getty after being pictured walking arm-in-arm on holiday – but it wasn't to last. The Layer Cake actress then began dating actor Tom Sturridge in 2011. In 2012, they welcomed their daughter Marlowe. They split in 2015 but remain on great terms as friends and co-parents. In 2020, it was reported that Sienna and Lucas Zwirner were engaged after two years of dating, but later that year the wedding was called off. Sienna is now happy with her partner Oli Green. The couple, who began dating in early 2022, are clearly more loved up than ever and are now set to become parents!

6 12 New York Film Festival, 2014 © Getty Slick, sequins and siren-like, Sienna entered her power dressing era when she rocked this timeless red lip and chunky gold choker combination.

7 12 London Film Festival, 2014 © Getty Serving up Bond Girl glamour, Sienna looked sublime in a glittering sheer dress and chandelier earrings.

8 12 The Oscars, 2015 © Getty Sienna stole the spotlight at the 2015 Academy Awards following her leading lady roles in two Oscar-nominated films that year. Turning up the heat for the illustrious occasion, the blonde beauty dazzled in a glittering Oscar de la Renta dress.

9 12 Berlinale International Film Festival, 2017 © Getty Rocking Christian Dior, the American Woman star looked breathtaking in Berlin in her sheer, embroidered ballgown peppered with florals.

10 12 UK premiere of Live By Night, 2017 © Getty A classic beauty in two-tone satin, Sienna affirmed her style muse status in this fitted strappy gown.

11 12 Met Gala, 2021 We're totally mad for Miller at the Met Gala. The actress rocked a champagne-coloured lace Gucci gown that featured crystal jewels around the bust, shoulders, and neckline - complete with a rose-hued mink shrug.