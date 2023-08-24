Shania Twain gets candid about embracing 'my curves', shares powerful statement

The "Come On Over" singer has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the start of her career

Shania Twain has established herself as not only one of country music's most dynamic hitmakers, but also one of its most fashion-forward, often taking bold risks with her style and unafraid to show her body.

However, in a new interview, the singer-songwriter, 57, got real about finding her first source of support from the LGBTQ+ community, specifically drag culture, and how they inspired her to love her figure.

Speaking with The Messenger, she discussed the inspiration behind her 1999 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" being drag queens and described how experiences in her teens opened her up to drag culture.

"When I was in my late teens, I was sharing an apartment with friends," the Canadian star said. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we would all go to the gay bars together.

"All the guys in our group would wear makeup, and they would help me – I didn't know how to wear make-up. I dressed more like a boy. I didn't love being female. I didn't love being undressed by men with their eyes and stuff like that. It just made me uncomfortable, so I down-dressed my body, and I didn't enjoy my femininity."

Shania expressed the freedom that came with having a "shared experience" with the men who would put on make-up for her, adding: "I could shake my body around and feel good about being female, and it was liberating. I wasn't self-conscious about it."

She continued: "So when I wrote "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" I reflected back on how sad it was that it had taken me so long to embrace my curves, and reject the sexism and embrace, for the first time, a confidence in being female.

"That's why it was such a statement – not just "I Feel Like a Woman," but "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and I love it and I'm enjoying it and I'm wearing it well."

Over the past year, the drag and trans communities have faced many attacks on their way of life, including discriminatory legislation and deplorable acts of violence.

When asked about the state of queer culture in the country, as a prominent LGBTQ+ activist, Shania responded: "I find it sad that there's so much room and time to criticize each other and to judge each other for our personal decisions and choices.

"The only place I could feel safe wearing anything form-fitting was in a gay club. How can that be right? So I'm a bit sentimental about how it feels to not be accepted and to be objectified or judged, or not being able to be yourself and who you truly are. Of course you have to be who you truly are. That goes without saying."

She further dove into the topic of representation in country music and who the genre is really for, adding: "I think in the end that if you put love first – if you really, really do – and you put inclusion first, you will find the right answer. I have a bleeding heart; I have a hard time understanding hate. We need each other."

