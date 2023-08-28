Adele reveals ideal name for baby no. 2 with Rich Paul

The "Easy on Me" singer has previously opened up about her plans for her second child

Consider Adele officially diagnosed with baby fever! The star not only has more babies on her mind, but even baby names too.

The "Easy on Me" singer has long expressed her wishes of starting a family with her partner Rich Paul, and giving her ten-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little sibling.

The Grammy-winner has never shied away from giving insight into her plans for baby number two, and has taken that same transparency to her hit Las Vegas residency.

Adele has become known for her candid approach to her performances plus frequent interactions with fans, and in various videos from her latest concert shared on TikTok, she's seen helping a fan pick out the name of their future baby.

In a video posted by a fan account, as the fan shared that she was pregnant with a girl, but her and her husband were struggling to land on a name for her, Adele revealed: "I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone."

The fan then shared that she loves boy names for girls, to which Adele then exclaimed: "Me too!"

The expecting mom shared her top two names were either Parker or Spencer, and though Adele seemed to debate the two, she then confessed: "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name."

She continued: "You know what else, I like Ray for her spelled like a boy's name," and the two exclaimed they were in perfect "sync" when the fan revealed that they had planned to use it for the middle name.

© Getty Adele and Rich have been dating for two years

Fans gushed over the sweet, mid-concert moment in the TikTok's comments section, writing: "Imagine being named by Adele," and: "So cute!" as well as: "I can only imagine how beautiful Adele's little family would be."

Adele and Rich have been dating since 2021, and have since sparked both engagement and baby rumors.

© Getty The singer and her ex split in 2019, and finalized their divorce in 2021

During a 2022 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, speaking about her residency – which at the time remained delayed – she explained she'd prefer to be done with the residency by 2023, in hopes that she could instead focus on expanding her family.

"I want a baby next year," she cheekily announced, adding: "I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."

© Instagram Adele and Rich recently confirmed they were moving in together with a photo outside their home

Rich, an American sports agent, has also been open about wanting to have another baby, and detailed to E! News last year his wishes to be a "different dad" now that he's older.

© Getty The couple are based in Los Angeles

He explained: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad.

"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."

