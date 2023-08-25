Jane McDonald commands attention with bold look we weren't expecting

Lost in Japan presenter Jane McDonald will be back on our screens very soon

Jane McDonald is the queen of travel shows, and her latest will no doubt be filled with the very best of her antics as she sets about exploring Japan and all the country has to offer.

To mark her new series, Jane made sure to dress in traditional Japanese kiminos, including a stunning item that featured a mesmerising floral pattern with dozens of shades of greens and blues as she strolled through a neighbourhood. A second featured a more intricate pattern featuring sakura blossoms, which contrasted perfectly against the deep navy-blue colouring of the outfit.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Jane showed off two other outfits, one a turquoise shirt with frilled sleeves that she paired with a matching pair of chinos, and another which consisted of a slinky grey top as she posed inside a Japanese city.

In her caption, she explained: "My new series 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan' starts tomorrow! Tune in at 9pm, Channel 5, Friday 25th August," and judging by the reaction of her fanbase, it's safe to say it's a series many can't wait for."

© Instagram Jane wowed in her kimino

Wouldn't want you to miss this, enjoyed all her travel programmes and would love to bump into her on holiday," one said, while a second commented: "so excited for this Jane! Hope you didn't get too lost."

A third added: "Been looking forward to this! Looking fab as always, Jane," while a fourth posted: "Have been looking forward to this for a while now, my daughter and I have got the goodies in already," and a fifth penned: "I can't wait to see it Jane, you lucky devil you. Swap lives with me for a month, pleeeeeeeze!!!"

© Instagram We can't wait to watch Jane's new series

Lost in Japan isn't Jane's only upcoming travel series, and while the star has been keeping her latest travel destination under wraps, she has been sharing several glimpses of her time in the sunny location.

Earlier in the month, Jane teased fans with where she was, but we were left obsessed by her mint green dress that hugged all of her curves perfectly, showing off her sensational physique.

© Instagram Jane is known for her stunning outfits

The outfit, which fell to her knees, looked ravishing on her, as she paired the stunning frock with a pair of open-toed sandals, a tan clutch bag and her signature pair of snazzy sunglasses.

The beachside dress wasn't her only scene-stealing moment, as Jane later posed outside a group of houses, where she was spellbinding in a red frilly shirt, pair of skinny jeans and a pair of cream pumps, keeping her clutch bag with her.

© Instagram Jane will be exploring Japan in her latest series

In both of the photos, she smiled beautifully for the camera, allowing her lavish brunette locks to flow neatly down her back.

Fans were quick to react to her show-stopping photos, as one enthused: "Can't wait. Hope it involves a cruise if not hope a cruise one is coming soon," and a second commented: "I need to get this dress love the colour."

© Instagram The star has been in a summery location

A third joked: "Well with those palm trees in the background it's definitely not Blackpool or Yorkshire," while a fourth posted: "Looking great Jane, love that unfussy dress. Nice and cool and casual," and a fifth added: "First picture is Costa Teguise beach and the second is Teguise… But you’ve lost your sticks!"

WOW: Loose Women's Jane McDonald showcases endless legs in short shorts as she announces exciting news

RELATED: Jane McDonald shares update on secret project with fans - and she's glowing!