Loose Women's Jane McDonald showcases endless legs in short shorts as she announces exciting news

The former Loose Women star posed in yet another gorgeous location

Jane McDonald is clearly having a wonderful time at the moment, and she shared her delight with her fans on Wednesday as she announced news that many of them were thrilled by.

The star also showcased her wonderful fashion sense, as she posed in front of an incredible aquamarine ocean, wearing crisp white short shorts with a matching waistcoat and black sunglasses, her brunette locks flowing loose and a huge smile on her face.

"Love it here!" She captioned the image, which Jane posted to her Instagram Stories.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

The actress and presenter also took the opportunity to share her latest career move with fans, revealing that her new travel show, Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan will air on 25 August at 9 PM on Channel 5.

Posting an image of herself walking along a path in the Asian country, the former Loose Women panellist wrote: "Exciting news... My new TV travel series 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan' starts on Friday 25th August at 9pm on Channel 5."

© Instagram Jane stunned in her crisp white outfit

Jane's news was met with enthusiasm for many fans, with their comments including: "Date saved!!! Looking forward to seeing your latest travels xx," "Can't wait to watch," and simply: "Yesss! Xxx".

One couldn't help teasing the broadcaster, who shot to fame as the breakout star of the BBC's documentary series The Cruise in the 1990s: "I hope someone finds you Jane x."

© Instagram Jane has been filming abroad for a while

A few days ago, Jane shared another photo of herself in a far-flung location, having a wonderful time – although she insisted she was working, too!

The performer took to Instagram as she posed on the veranda of her beachside hotel with the gorgeous coast stretching out in front of her, with crystalline waters visible.

© Instagram The star always has great summer style

Jane looked sensational in her gorgeous summer dress, proving that she is the ultimate beachside dream. The orange and pink number showed off her flawless physique as she posed on a sun lounger, while accessorising with a pair of sunglasses.

She had a white wristwatch on her arm and a bracelet on her other as she smiled into the camera. And even though she was hard at work, Jane still knows how to have fun as she had a small alcoholic beverage behind her.

Jane shared her latest career news with fans

In her caption, the fan-favourite travel presenter joked: "Another day of filming - I am working hard (honest!!)," and her fans were quick to react to her latest sun-soaked offering.

LOOK: Jane McDonald inundated with messages after sharing exciting new update

One posted: "Jane - you’re so adorable and always radiate happiness. These teaser photos keep us going - after all we adore watching you work," while a second shared: "‪You're so beautiful!! The location looks lovely too. Hope you're having a great trip."

© Getty The presenter is always so glam

A third added: "Working hard and working smart I bet Jane. Stay cool in that heat hun," and a fourth penned: "Beautiful background and you look stunning luv your dress. Hope you get time to relax as you are working hard to keep us all happy. Lots of luv Jane always."

Jane seems to be keeping fans guessing about where she's currently filming, but thankfully they now know that they won't have to wait long for her to return to our screens.