Jane McDonald flooded with compliments after return to UK

Jane McDonald has recently been teasing her fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses of her latest trips abroad, as she filmed for another of her many fabulous travel series.

But she's now returned to the UK and at the weekend, she took the opportunity to share some snapshots from a fun day out – which her followers were quick to respond to.

The former Loose Women panellist took to Instagram, where she posted some shots from Car Fest.

One showed her sitting in a vintage sports car, smiling for the camera, wearing a stunning coral blouse and with her brown hair flowing past her shoulders, while another showed her beaming alongside her friend in the back of a car.

Jane captioned the pictures: "Having the most brilliant time at @carfestevent!! Just love it here. I'm off for a spin in this lovely car and I've been promised a doughnut… I don't think they mean the type you eat!! #carfest #carfest2023."

The presenter and singer was glowing, and her fans rushed to share their compliments. One wrote: "Hi Jane! You have a beautiful suntan! Looks like you are having lots of fun there - enjoy!"

Others added: "Looking fabulous Jane," "You're so beautiful!!! Glad you’re having a good time xx," "You look radiant Jane with your lovely tan xx," and: "You shine like a star".

The travel show queen launched her latest programme on Friday, Lost in Japan. A few days before the exciting occasion, she released some photos of herself in traditional Japanese dress.

Jane posed in a series of beautiful kimonos, including a stunning item that featured a mesmerising floral pattern with dozens of shades of greens and blues as she strolled through a neighbourhood.

A second featured a more intricate pattern featuring sakura blossoms, which contrasted perfectly against the deep navy blue colouring of the outfit.

Jane showed off two other outfits, one a turquoise shirt with frilled sleeves that she paired with a matching pair of chinos, and another which consisted of a slinky grey top as she posed inside a Japanese city.

In her caption, she explained: "My new series 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan' starts tomorrow! Tune in at 9pm, Channel 5, Friday 25th August," and judging by the reaction of her fanbase, it's safe to say it's a series many can't wait for."

Wouldn't want you to miss this, enjoyed all her travel programmes and would love to bump into her on holiday," one said, while a second commented: "so excited for this Jane! Hope you didn't get too lost."

A third added: "Been looking forward to this! Looking fab as always, Jane," while a fourth posted: "Have been looking forward to this for a while now, my daughter and I have got the goodies in already," and a fifth penned: "I can't wait to see it Jane, you lucky devil you. Swap lives with me for a month, pleeeeeeeze!!!"

Lost in Japan isn't Jane's only upcoming travel series, and while the star has been keeping her latest destination under wraps, she promised fans she will share more details when she can.