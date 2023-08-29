Peter Andre's son Junior left horrified as dad shares cheeky video - watch

We all have rituals when we're left on hold, including Peter Andre, but when he showed off what he likes to do he generated a mixed response from his family.

As you can see below, the Mysterious Girl singer practiced some twerking while on the phone, much to the delight of his wife, Emily, who filmed the moment while giggling, even capturing him at a flattering angle as he joked in the caption. But his video ended up getting quite the response from his eldest son, Junior, 16, who responded: "Dad WHAT ARE YOU DOING!"

WATCH: Peter Andre’s antics leave son Junior horrified

Captioning the fun video, Peter said: "Anyone else do this whilst waiting to be put through to sofology? In their PJs? Thanks ems for making my bum look huge whilst filming…… Maybe it is just huge and I need to own it."

Peter's other followers were quick to chime in with their own thoughts, as one said: "Caller number 26 in the queue kind of vibe," and a second joked: "Don't hurt yourself my brother."

© Instagram Peter's twerking left his family divided

A third added: "Looks like Zumba !!! Sorry can't stop commenting this us so funny!!! Emily laughing at you in background," while a fourth commented: "We dance round the kitchen musical statues style, do our best mannequin challenge then start again… being on hold sucks but as with everything, life is what you make it."

The singer was magnificently dressed for his impromptu dance session, wearing a stretchy pair of floral pyjama bottoms alongside a black shirt, while Emily was all wrapped up in fluffy blankets.

© Gareth Cattermole Peter and Junior have a sweet bond

The moment also gave followers a small tour of Peter's impressive home with a plush living room filled with comfortable armchairs and a large fluffy rug. There also sat a sleek black table in front of a fireplace and oversized mirror.

In the corner of the room, next to a window, sat a private work desk with a lamp and an ornate black chair to its side.

Peter and his family share an impressive home

Earlier this month, Peter and Junior teamed up as they fronted a new mental health campaign for Take a Moment, appearing on a billboard on Piccadilly Circus with their eyes shut.

In his caption, Junior explained: "So proud to be apart of this. Everybody's mental health matters including my generation!!! I closed my eyes for mental health awareness with @takeamoment.uk See your face on @piccadillylights with @theartofldn.

© Getty Peter and Junior teamed up for a heart-touching reason

"Here's how you can take part… 1. Take an eyes closed selfie. 2. Upload it to Takeamoment.uk. 3. Share on Instagram @takeamoment.uk or TikTok - @takeamoment2023.uk. 4. Tag @piccadillylights with #takeamoment2023 #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness. 5. Follow @takeamoment.uk."

Peter has faced his own mental health battles in the past, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in 2021, he opened up about a "horrific breakdown" he went through during his 20s.

© Getty Peter has been open about his mental health

"I didn't know what was wrong with me," he explained. "I couldn't breathe, I was anxious, I was crying all the time – and it came out of nowhere. Back when I was in my 20s, I felt so alone. Because nobody ever talked about men's mental health, or mental health in general. I used to ask myself: 'Why am I so weird? Why am I so different?' And then of course I fell into depression because I couldn't understand why.

"I went to different hospitals and saw several different doctors until we could find a solution. I was devastated when I was told that mental health isn't something you ever get over, it just becomes something you learn to live with."