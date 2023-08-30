Steph McGovern shares nerves ahead of major career change - details

The former BBC Breakfast presenter and busy mum has a lot going on!

As Steph McGovern prepares for the long-awaited return of her weekday TV show Steph's Packed Lunch, she has another launch to celebrate – although it was making her nervous, as she revealed on Wednesday!

The star took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from her new podcast with her former BBC colleague, Robert Peston.

The image, which was taken at a podcast recording studio, showed two empty chairs with microphones in front of them, and in the background, there was a photo of the pair accompanied by the words: "The Rest is Money".

Steph captioned the picture: "The stage is set. @therestismoney. New podcast. Out later today!" The mum-of-one then added in a smaller font: (I'm so nervous!)".

The star's fans expressed their delight last week, when she revealed that the new project was on the way. The podcast sees Steph return to her roots as a business presenter as she teams up with ITV's political editor to talk about the economy in an entertaining, accessible way.

© Instagram The Rest is Money launches on Wednesday

When she announced the news, Steph shared several photos from a recording studio, where she was the epitome of summer glam in a bold orange jumpsuit, with her blonde bob styled into waves.

In the caption, she wrote: "I started my broadcasting career as a business journalist because I love helping people understand what's going on with the economy.

So I'm dead excited to be launching a podcast with my old friend Robert Peston (I was his producer at the BBC when he was Business Editor) called THE REST IS MONEY @therestismoney.

"We've all been told that 'money makes the world go round' but who is making it and how? And what about when things go wrong? We want to talk about money in the same way we talk about sport, culture and telly.

© Instagram Steph is keen to make economic news accessible

"Looking at the stories and personalities behind the headlines and working out what it means for everyone in the here and now.

"We'll be launching a weekly podcast next Wed 30th Aug so if you fancy listening you can subscribe in the usual place you get your podcasts."

© Instagram Steph is on summer break from her show

She then added: "(Note - for those asking @packedlunchc4 is back on air the week after… on the Mon 4th Sep at midday.)" Her followers were quick to respond, as one enthused: "Love it when you get into business journo explainer mode on Packed Lunch! This is so exciting".

A second commented: "I will be subscribing, really looking forward to it." A third penned: "You should have a program on the telly similar to Martin Lewis because you are so good at explaining things," while a fourth added: "Can't wait to listen and learn. Thanks Steph!"

© Getty The star's career is going from strength to strength

A fifth responded: "Can't wait for the show to start again. Miss my lunch times with you and the gang."

At the weekend, Steph shared the details of her own entrepreneurial spirit as she took time out from a fun day with her daughter to reveal that a business she invested in is going from strength to strength.