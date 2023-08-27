Steph McGovern enjoys day out with daughter as she reveals more exciting news

Steph McGovern thrilled her fans on Saturday, when she revealed the launch of a new media project alongside her lunchtime show, Steph's Packed Lunch.

But her entrepreneurial spirit didn't stop there, as she had more exciting career news to share on Sunday.

The mum-of-one took to her Instagram Stories during a day out with her two-year-old, where she posted that a business she's has invested in is doing extremely well – and her daughter loves it, too!

"Took my little girl for a slime making lesson in our new @gootopiaofficial branch. It's great to see doing so well. Now in Brixton, Wandsworth and Lewisham."

The caption appeared over an image of the Gootopia shop, with a second photo showing Steph inside the store, and revealing that she loved the idea of it so much she decided to invest in the business.

The mention of her daughter was a rare glimpse into the family life of the busy presenter, who is notoriously private. Her partner's name and job remain under wraps, while her daughter has yet to make a starring appearance on her Instagram grid.

During a recent interview with Prima magazine, however, Steph, 41, gave fans a rare peek inside her life off-screen – and it's as charming as you might imagine. Despite her hectic work schedule, the broadcast journalist detailed how she adores being a hands-on mother.

"I film at lunchtime, so I get to take my daughter to and from nursery every day, which is unbelievably amazing," she revealed. Elsewhere in the interview, Steph spoke about her desire to appear on hit BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

Opening up, she explained: "I'd love to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, but it's never been the right time to do it. I can't do it now because I have the show and I don't want to be away from my daughter, but I'm hoping it will still be going in years to come."

Whilst not much is known about Steph's love life, the former BBC Breakfast star is thought to be dating a TV executive. Together, the loved-up duo are doting parents to their two-year-old.

This isn't the first time Steph has openly discussed the possibility of joining the celebrity Strictly line-up. Back in 2022, the presenter spoke to Woman & Home magazine about motherhood and family life.

Touching on a potential new family addition, Steph candidly revealed: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question. It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definitive no because you don't know."

For now, it seems like Steph and her partner are relishing spending quality time together as a family of three. In an interview with The Sun's TV Magazine, she said: "Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter. My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos, but we pretend it's fine."