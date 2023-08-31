Simon Cowell sparks fan reaction as he pens emotional message to mark anniversary

Simon Cowell is busy judging the America's Got Talent live shows, but he took time on Wednesday to look back and reflect on years gone by.

Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor star shared an emotional throwback video, posting unseen footage of One Direction.

The emotional video sees the 1D boys - Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan - during their X Factor days, with Simon writing alongside the clip: "This feels like yesterday, thank you to each of you for being so amazing. Love Simon."

One Direction fans were obsessed with the clip – and we bet you'll love it too. Watch the video below to see what all the fuss is about.

WATCH: Simon Cowell reminisces about One Direction

The emotional clip sees Simon say: "There's one group, I've just got a feeling about. I think there's something special in this group, I've just got a feeling."

The comments section in Simon's post saw an outpouring of love for both him and the 1D boys. "Thanks for inventing them," one comment read, while another said: "Your intuition is spectacular and always right, well done."

© Getty Simon Cowell marked a special occasion on Instagram

Another wrote: "That’s why you’re the maestro," while a fourth pointed out that it was former X Factor star Nicole Scherzinger who suggested Liam, Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn form a band. "I think the idea to join them in a group was Nicole Scherzinger's, who was a judge of X Factor that year."

There was no suggestion as to why Simon decided to post the video yesterday, as it wasn't a date relevant to the band, though 2023 marks 13 years since the bandgot together. They were formed in 2010, so 2020 marked a decade of 1D, with the band marking that date on their Instagram simply writing: "So many memories. Thanks for celebrating with us! Directioners forever."

© Getty Simon Cowell was the mastermind behind One Direction

Liam Payne reminisced on his time in the band earlier in August, posting a throwback photo of himself and his bandmates, writing: "Wow I just got told we’re about to make a billion streams on wmyb! (What Makes You Beautiful.)

"Never in the making of this song so early in our career did I think I would be looking at those numbers, what an achievement boys! I’m so lucky not only to share this with you but also this amazing fanbase.

"Every day I’m learning about myself and what was all of this for, but now when I listen back and think of the power we all had including you as a fanbase I’m so happy that for 5 years we made such a great soundtrack to life for myself and everyone who got to listen sharing laughter pain and everything in between miss you boys. Lots of love me x"

Here's hoping the boys enjoyed their trip down memory lane with Simon's post…

