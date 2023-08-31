John Torode pictured with rarely-seen step-daughter in touching family snap

John Torode shared a touching family update on Thursday when they enjoyed a 'tourist's' day out in London.

Taking to his Instagram account, the TV chef posted a photo alongside his step-daughter Billie, their relative Freya Torode, and another young girl posing in front of Tower Bridge.

John shared a photo alongside his rarely-seen step daughter Billie

Captioning the post he penned: "Tourists." Billie is the daughter of John's wife and fellow TV chef Lisa Faulkner, whom she adopted during her previous marriage to Chris Coghill.

After the selfie moment, the group headed for a delicious lunch at Brindisa, most likely at their Borough Market restaurant, as it's just a stone's throw away from the selfie sight. John shared a quick glimpse into their Spanish feast by sharing a photo of a number of delicious-looking dishes.

© Karwai Tang John and Lisa are so in love

John and Billie have the sweetest relationship and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Lisa revealed that Billie actually prefers John's cooking to hers!

She said: " It's always John's food. She loves [his cooking] He is so good with Asian, Thai food, so he will make dumplings and noodles and, you know, Korean fried chicken, all these sort of things that she absolutely adores.

"So, yeah, I think he's winning but then she loves my chicken noodle soup, and she likes my lasagne. She eats quite well!"

She also gave us an insight into what dinner time is like in a house where both parents are chefs.

"It depends if it's the weekend or the week, she started. If it's a weekend, then it's, you know, either friends or family and lots of people and people bringing plates to share, you know. So it's somebody making know if we're making a big main course or being chilli or something, somebody else bring some guacamole, some salad or a pudding.

"And so we really love that, sharing with our friends and family, so that d that the work isn't full of us doing it. And if it's a typical family meal, then it's just, somebody coming down and setting the table and whoever's cooked, it doesn't wash up but it is a time where we do put our phones down and really sit and chat."

Lisa and John married on 24 October 2019 at a stunning country estate at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire.

Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day.

Lisa looked beautiful for her nuptials and opted to wear an ivory, fitted dress with a cap-sleeve lace bodice for the marriage ceremony. For the reception, she slipped off the bodice overlay to reveal the elegant dress underneath, which featured spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband. Just stunning!