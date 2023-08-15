Geri Horner resembles a Bond girl as she emerges from ocean in sensational swimsuit

Geri Horner is known for her stunning looks, but the former Spice Girls singer well and truly pushed the boat out on Tuesday when she shared the most stunning photo of herself in a white swimsuit.

The 51-year-old is currently enjoying a holiday and she truly resembled a Bond girl as she emerged from the ocean to get onto a private boat in the stunning one-piece. The form-flattering piece of swimwear showed off her hourglass figure, while a belt cinched her waist in. Knowing that she was stealing the show, Geri adopted a playful pose as the crystalline waters stretched out behind her.

A second photo showed her standing on the edge of the vessel, placing one hand on her hip as she prepared to jump into the refreshing waters below.

In a simple caption, Geri said: "Happy holidays," adding a wave emoji at the end of her post, and her followers were immediately driven wild as they rushed to the comments section to lavish her with praise.

© Instagram Geri looked ravishing in the one-piece

Drag Race UK star Just May said what was on everybody's lips, as they enthused: "Bond girl era," while a second noted: "Mi Chico Latino vibes, you look amazing!" and a third added: "Beautiful. Mi Chico Latino vibes! You look amazing Geri x."

Geri recently turned 51 and she celebrated the happy occasion in a surprisingly low-key way, marking the day at home with her family.

© Instagram Fans compared her to a Bond girl

The former Spice Girl posted a photo of herself poised to blow out her birthday candles, clasping her hands together as she gazed at her three birthday cakes in glee. She captioned the snap: "Thank you for all your birthday wishes," with fans flooding the post with love, though some did question her decision to have three cakes.

"Does three cakes mean three wishes?" one follower joked, while another added: "The more cakes the merrier!"

Geri's husband supported her in a sweet way

While the bakes look tasty, we couldn't help but be distracted by the glimpse of Geri's home that she gave us. In the corner of the snap, a rustic, country-style chair can be seen, hinting at the shabby chic vibe the singer might have in her home, while behind her sits a glossy black piano.

Geri's husband, Christian, made to mark his wife's special day, as he shared a sweet tribute to her on his own Instagram. In a candid photo, which featured Geri in her signature white, she cuddled up to two donkeys, while Christian captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday @therealgerihalliwell. Have an amazing day and we all love you very much."