Gemma Atkinson has revealed the very surprising first encounter she had with her now-fiancé Gorka Marquez when the pair met in 2017.

The presenter and radio DJ took to Instagram to share a first-look clip from their upcoming reality show, Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, in which the couple discuss the moment they met while both appearing on Strictly Come Dancing. In the clip, Gemma can be seen standing in her kitchen telling the camera about the funny moment she was in the studio getting ready for rehearsals, when professional dancer Gorka appeared behind her. Watch the video below to find out more…

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez recall moment they first met

Gemma appeared as a celebrity contestant on Strictly in 2017 and although she was paired with Aljaz Škorjanec, she and Gorka formed a connection and began dating soon after. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, are now proud parents to Mia, four, and baby Thiago, who they welcomed in July.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the gorgeous family like they've never seen them before in their documentary series which will air on Channel W and UKTV Play from 30th August.

According to the synopsis for Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, the show will offer viewers "exclusive access into their busy lives as they embark on an exciting new phase of their life together."

Gemma and Gorka announced the exciting TV news earlier this summer with a joint Instagram post. "We're so excited to announce our brand new show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens which will air on @wtvchannel and @uktvplay this summer!" the caption began.

"For the last few months, we've had the most wonderful crew document our 2nd pregnancy showing not only the absolute utter chaos of our day-to-day lives at home juggling work, dogs, toddlers and hormones but also in the hope to raise some awareness of the not so glamorous stuff in pregnancy no one really tells you about!

"Fellow mums to be also dealing with piles and sweating profusely and fellow dads to be confused about perineal massage we're looking at you!"

Gemma added: "There's no glam squad, no script and no filters. We agreed the only way to do this, was to keep it real, keep it relatable and just hope for the best. You'll be joining us at home, on our pre and postnatal appointments, meeting pelvic floor specialists and having the in-depth chats about VBACs and the everyday challenges we all face as parents, because if we’re being honest, we're all just winging it, aren't we!"

Meanwhile, since the show was filmed the couple welcomed their baby son Thiago in July. Announcing the wonderful news, Gemma and Gorka told their fans: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.

"We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."