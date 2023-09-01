Travis Barker rushes home for 'urgent family matter' as pregnant Kourtney Kardashian awaits arrival

Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian is expecting their first child next month

Travis Barker has abruptly returned to the United States due to a pressing family matter, resulting in the postponement of Blink-182's upcoming UK tour dates.

Originally set to commence on September 1 in Glasgow, the tour has been rescheduled to begin after the Dublin show on September 5.

The 47-year-old drummer took to Instagram to share that he was seeking solace in an airport Prayer Room while en route back home.

His unexpected departure was shortly followed by an official announcement from the band via their social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), clarifying the reason behind the tour delay.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child

The band's statement read: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Travis' last public appearance was captured during a leisurely stroll alongside his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, illustrating a harmonious phase of life.

Kourtney announced her happy baby news in the most memorable way, deciding to do so at Travis' Blink 182 concert in June.

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The eldest Kardashian sister looks splendid in silver

She has also revealed that the couple have already decided on a name for their little boy. Kourtney is already mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a doting stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, 24, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.

Their child is believed to be due next month in October.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis looking every inch the happy couple

In a heartening tribute, Travis recently commemorated the 14th anniversary of the tragic passing of his late friend, DJ AM (real name Adam Michael Goldstein), through a series of evocative photos on his Instagram stories.

The two artists had shared a unique bond, collaborating on various musical ventures and eventually forming the group TRV$DJAM.

Travis' Instagram stories featured three monochrome, throwback images of DJ AM, chosen to stand without accompanying text or captions, symbolizing his deep connection and remembrance.

The connection between Travis and DJ AM was marked by a harrowing event that united them as the sole survivors of a fatal plane crash.

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The Poosh founder embraced pink on holiday

Prior to the crash, they had the opportunity to showcase their collaborative talent at prominent events, including the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. DJ AM, who had previously been part of the group Crazy Town, embarked on a solo journey in 2003, ultimately finding success while also becoming romantically involved with Nicole Richie, Lionel Richie's daughter, in 2005.

The tragedy brought Travis and DJ AM closer, leading them to establish TRV$DJAM. Their journey involved live performances and the release of their debut mixtape Fix Your Face in August 2008, followed by a performance at a college event in South Carolina.

However, a catastrophic plane crash tragically disrupted their trajectory, claiming the lives of two crew members but miraculously sparing Travis and DJ AM.

Both artists sustained severe injuries and burns, but their resilience and courage led them to survive and recover.

DJ AM vividly recounted the terrifying experience during interviews, recalling the plane crash and the ensuing fire. After the accident, both Barker and DJ AM made the decision to avoid flying, sharing a common fear that they conquered in their own time.

In a poignant and courageous step forward, Travis embarked on his second flight since the crash in 2021, accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian. The flight marked a significant milestone in his journey towards overcoming his fear.