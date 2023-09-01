Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler offers update to fans after Kourtney Kardashian's husband's cryptic clue

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker revealed he had spent time in prayer before rushing home from the United Kingdom amid an ongoing, undisclosed "urgent family matter".

Travis, whose wife Kourtney Kardashian is currently expecting their first child together, was in Scotland to perform with his pop-punk band. But the band announced via X (formerly known as Twitter), that the tour had been unexpectedly delayed, writing: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

© Instagram Travis Barker shared these pictures of the prayer room

The 47-year-old then shared three pictures of his time in an airport prayer room as he waited to board his flight back to Los Angeles. However Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler has broken her silence, claiming that the emergency does not involve their children ; Travis is also a doting stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, 24, whose father is boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The drummer's ex-wife told TMZ on Friday September 1 that she "didn't know what was going on," but that "our kids are safe and sound".

"When they have to cancel shows, it's a big deal, so I am praying for his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney is safe and okay," she added.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first baby together

How many children do Kourtney and Travis have?

Travis is also father to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney is mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

© Getty Shanna and Travis are parents to two children together

When is Kourtney Kardashian due to give birth?

Reality TV star Kourtney, 44, and her husband wed in 2022 after being close friends for years. They documented their struggle to fall pregnant on her Hulu series The Kardashians, and revealed the joyous news that she was pregnant with a baby boy in June.

It is thought Kourtney's due date is this October.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's epic pregnancy announcement

When did Kourtney announce her fourth pregnancy?

Kourtney announced her pregnancy to the world in a uniquely memorable way – by referencing a scene from the band's iconic 'All The Small Things; music video. While Travis was on stage performing with bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, Kourtney held up a sign that read: "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Mark and Tom stopped the show to call out her sign, and Travis jumped off stage to give his wife a kiss.

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash Kourtney documented her struggles with IVF

What will Travis and Kourtney name their baby?

Although Kourtney and Travis have proudly shared their pregnancy journey on social media with fans, including numerous pictures of Kourtney's gorgeous baby bump, they have kept the details of the baby boy's possible name secret although Kourtney has confirmed that they have already decided on a name for their little boy.

However, some fans believe they may have discovered the pair's preferred baby name following an unearthed social media comment from Travis himself.

Alongside a picture of Kourtney dressed as Alabama Worley from the movie True Romance, Travis wrote: "Our son's name would be Elvis."

