Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz poses with new family addition in must-see photo

Heidi Klum made sure that her husband Tom Kaulitz celebrated his birthday in style by giving him the best present possible, a set of two adorable puppies.

The blonde beauty shared a gorgoeus snap on her Instagram of Tom posing alongside his new pooches and he looked so in love with the duo as they obediently sat by the Tokio Hotel star. Tom resembled Aquaman star Jason Mamoa as he wore his long brown hair loose as he cradled his white and brown dogs.

WATCH: Heidi Klum enjoys special family moment

In her caption, Heidi revealed that her husband had initially been worried about adding new dogs to their brood, as she explained: "When he tells you he is not ready for a new puppy and you surprise him with two on his birthday," alongside a pair of heart emojis.

Tom and Heidi were previously proud owners of three dogs, but two of the trio sadly passed away earlier in the year. In February, the couple's 15-year-old German shorthaired pointer Capper died, while their four-year-old Irish wolfhound Anton died a month later.

© Instagram Heidi gave a special treat to husband Tom

Heidi and Tom have not yet shared the names of their two new pooches, but we can't wait to see plenty of beautiful photos of the pups over the coming months!

The new addition to their family comes a month after the couple headed to Capri, Italy, to mark their fourth wedding anniversary, and Heidi made sure to share a selection of stunning images from their trip abroad.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom enjoyed a trip to Capri

Packing on the PDA with her musician hubby, Heidi couldn't have looked more relaxed in her leopard-print bikini as they cuddled up on the boat. Captioning the snaps, the America's Got Talent star wrote: "We LOVE you Capri".

During their Italian trip, the pair were busy riding around on Vespas, taking boat trips and heading for romantic dinners with breathtaking views and Heidi made sure to mark their romantic milestone with a stunning carousel of photos and clips of their time together.

© Instagram The pair married in Capri

When the pair married in 2019, they enjoyed a private ceremony in Capri. According to Vogue France, the bride and groom exchanged nuptials on the Christina O yacht, which was formerly owned by Jackie Kennedy Onassis's second husband, Aristotle Onassis.

For her big day, Heidi chose an open-shouldered gown adorned in floral embroidery. It was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. Prior to the wedding, Heidi had first laid eyes on the dress while meeting with Pierpaolo at the Valentino showroom in Place Vendôme. As for the groom, Tom put on a dapper display in a cream tailored suit. Heidi's four children – Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou – were all in attendance, as was Tom's twin brother and Tokio Hotel bandmate, Bill Kaulitz.