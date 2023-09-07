Christina Hall's husband Josh pays tribute to 'trailblazer' wife as he marks emotional ending

Christina and Josh Hall wed in early 2022 and both appear on Christina on the Coast

Season four of Christina Hall's hit HGTV series Christina on the Coast comes to a close on Thursday September 7 and to celebrate the occasion, her husband Josh Hall has paid an emotional tribute to the "trailblazer".

Josh began working with Christina on the show in early 2022 and he praised her worth ethic, and revealed how she motivates him to work harder as well.

"Well, that’s an official wrap on Christina on the Coast season 4 with the season finale tonight at 9pm on @hgtv & @streamonmax." he captioned the carousel of pictures that took fans behind the scenes of the show.

© Instagram Christina and Josh with the crew of Christina on the Coast

"Christina has been doing these shows a long time now and I definitely consider her a trailblazer. No one works harder than this woman and she motivates me to work just as hard building all that we can in this one life. Joining forces with her and the team had its highs and lows.

"There is so much work and life balance that goes into these shows that takes an army, but in the end, I think I speak for all involved that we are all very proud of what we accomplished and what we have in store for season 5. It’s only going to get better."

The pictures included the pair posing for selfies with crew on the show, as well as some moments that were caught by cameras including Christina and Josh in their swimwear stepping into a hot tub, and Christina's daughter sitting with them around a table filming.

© Instragram Josh, Taylor and Christina shooting for Christina on the Coast

"It’s been a great 18 months and only going to get better from here!' Christina commented on the post, while fans also thanked Josh for being "a fun, welcome addition to her and James!"

"You compliment each other and make a great team. Love watching the show," added another follower.

© Instagram Christina is mom to three children

Christina on the Coast has been running since 2019, and season five has been greenlit and will air next year.

HGTV also launched a spinoff Christina in the Country, which follows the mom-of-three renovating families home in the Nashville area, and that recently received a six episode pick up.

Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV, said in a statement: "Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style. Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we'll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds."

© Erik Voake / Getty Images Christina poses for a portrait at the Kimmes residence which includes an indoor-outdoor living space.

Christina, 40, is mom to son Hudson, four, whom she welcomed with ex husband Ant Anstead, and son Brayden, seven, and 12-year-old daughter Taylor whom she welcomed while married to Tarek El-Moussa. She confirmed her wedding to Josh in April 2022; they began dating in March 2021.

Together they launched Unbroken Productions, which – along with Nancy Glass’s Glass Entertainment Group – produces Christina in the Country as well as Christina on the Coast. Earlier in 2023 she also announced they were adding to their slate with a new series called Coastal Crazy Rich Agents, which features real estate mogul Keven Stirdiv, a former pro-skateboarder, and his family as they run their agency in Orange County.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.