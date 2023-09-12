Cat Deeley left heartbroken after huge family loss

The former ITV presenter is married to The Late Late Show's Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley has taken to social media to share her heartbreak following the death of her pet dog Lilly.

Over on Instagram, the former ITV presenter, 46, shared a poignant montage of pictures alongside a touching caption which read: "To our sweet Lilly… Thank you for being the best companion there ever was [heart emoji] Oh how we'll miss you…"

© Instagram The TV star penned a touching tribute

She went on to include a snippet written by author Dean Koontz focused on the "unbearable price" of loving a dog.

"Dogs' lives are short, too short, but you know that going in," it read. "You know the pain is coming, you're going to lose a dog, and there's going to be great anguish, so you live fully in the moment with her, never fail to share her joy or delight in her innocence, because you can’t support the illusion that a dog can be your lifelong companion.

© Instagram Cat included a sweet snap of her son

"There's such beauty in the hard honesty of that, in accepting and giving love while always aware that it comes with an unbearable price."

RELATED: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty

Fans and friends were quick to send their heartfelt condolences, with one writing: "Bye bye sweet Lily so many great memories of your beautiful love. I love how when you saw me your whole body would wag with excitement," while a second commented: "So sorry Cat. Sending love."

© Getty Cat and Patrick share two children together

A third chimed in: "So sorry for your loss Cat. Looks like she had a wonderful life with your family," and a fourth sweetly added: "Ahhh sending love to you all. It's heartbreaking always, sleep well sweet Lilly."

Elsewhere in the carousel of photos, the So You Think You Can Dance presenter included a handful of snapshots featuring her rarely seen children James and Milo.

Over the years Cat has gushed about raising her two little boys between the family's LA and Belfast homes. Soon after welcoming her second child, she told Closer Magazine: "I'm besotted with the baby and really enjoying motherhood."

© Instagram The TV star with Milo and James

Back in July, the doting mother, who shares her two sons with her husband Patrick Kielty, shared a sneak peek inside a huge milestone for James – his first ever tennis lesson.

Taking to Instagram, Cat was quick to upload a clip of her little one learning to hit the ball with the aid of a tennis coach. Bursting with pride, Cat noted in her caption: "First lesson! Release the beast…"

Take a look at her son's sporty skills in the video below...

WATCH: Cat Deeley's son has first tennis lesson in sweet clip

Cat and her husband Patrick first crossed paths in 2002, while hosting the talent show Fame Academy - but they didn't get together until ten years later.

© Getty The duo said "I do" in 2012

After a whirlwind romance, the duo tied the knot in 2012 after Patrick popped the question with the most jaw-dropping diamond engagement ring.

The couple wed in a very private ceremony in the beautiful city of Rome on 30 September 2012. In 2020, after living in Los Angeles for 14 years, they relocated back to London with their two boys.