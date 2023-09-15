Junior Andre talks relationship with parents Peter and Katie Price and reality TV future

Having just turned 18, rising star Junior Andre is steadily making his mark on the world. The pop singer has said that parents Peter Andre and Katie Price are guiding him every step of the way whilst he embarks on his professional career.

In conversation with HELLO!, Junior revealed that despite his milestone birthday back in June, he still lives at home with his father Peter. And his entrance into adulthood won't stop him asking - and following his parents' advice.

© Instagram Junior Andre is climbing his way to stardom

"The trust is there and I'll always have conversations with my parents if they double-think something that I've decided to do. It's just all about communication," he says.

© Instagram Father and son post workout

Indeed, a father-son conversation was had ahead of the young star's birthday celebrations on the party island of Ibiza this summer. Junior's TV star Peter warned his son to stay away from drugs ahead of the trip.

Fans of the family saw a worried Peter touchingly voice his paternal thoughts out loud on Instagram after dropping Junior off at the airport.

"Taking him to the airport I was getting that sick sort of feeling in my gut. But I really want him to have fun and enjoy himself. He's with people I know so I know he's going to have a good time," the Mysterious Girl singer said on Instagram at the time. "Oh man it's hard you know, because you know now legally he's an adult.

"Anyway, just having a moment. Wanted to share it. Hope you don't mind."

Happily for the father of four, Junior strives to keep the relationship on a solid foundation. Family comes first for the popstar - who has six siblings with whom he's incredibly close.

© Instagram Junior, pictured with his sister Princess, has six siblings.

"I know what's right and what's wrong," he tells HELLO!. "I wouldn't do something just because my parents don't want me to. I think they know that I've got a good head on my shoulders. I've been brought up by them, and they brought me up well," Junior says.

What also comes with the pop star's upbringing are his parent's words of wisdom about how to manage fame and the limelight. Having recorded his first song at just 15 years old, Junior has experienced an exponential ride into stardom with gig after gig and a signed deal with Columbia Records.

© Instagram Junior releases his new single 'Only One' on 15 September

What advice have his mum and dad given? "They always tell me to remain grounded and humble. Respect people, spread love and positivity and just be you. Me being me, I'm a happy soul," the 18-year-old says.

© Instagram Junior and Peter fronted a mental health campaign for Take A Moment and appeared on a billboard in Piccadilly Circus

Junior's upcoming single 'Only One', scheduled for release on 15 September, is certainly a song of positivity. Its catchy tune had fans rushing to comment on Instagram after Junior shared a teasing snippet.

One fan said: "Love love love this tune," and another penned: "Gotta say this is such a banger!"

One firm goal that Junior has is to encourage his listeners. He tells HELLO!: "I want to inspire the younger generation to follow their dreams, to really push through it and don't let nobody tell them different."

At just 18, Junior's accumulated an impressive half a million followers on Instagram - and counting - and he's extremely popular with fans. Having regularly featured in his parents' reality TV show - Katie and Peter - loyal viewers are desperate for him to have some screen time of his own.

Whilst his priority is clearly establishing himself in the music industry, it would be unwise for the young star to cross reality TV off of his list of possibilities.

© Getty Katie Price and Peter Andre chronicled their lives in the reality TV show 'Katie & Peter'

When asked about a possible joint show in the future with his siblings, Junior told HELLO!: "I say 'never say never' to everything. Who knows what I'm choosing to do in 20 years' time? Never say never."