Princess Andre twins with mum Katie Price for joint outing

Princess Andre was every inch her mother's daughter on Tuesday, when she was spotted stepping out with her mum, Katie Price - and they twinned in the sweetest way.

The mother-daughter duo channelled their inner Barbie and both donned bright pink tops with a pair of light denim jeans. Princess opted for a strappy pink crop top and flared jeans, meanwhile, Katie opted for an oversized T-shirt tucked into a pair of baggy distressed jeans.

Princess and Katie twinned for the fun occasion

Captioning a slew of snaps of the fun outing, Princess penned: "Pretty in pink." Princess could have been mistaken for Barbie herself sporting her newly transformed waist-length tresses down and straight, contrasting her usual iconic natural curls.

Princess and Katie both rocked white footwear for the occasion with the former glamour model opting for a comfy pair of Crocs. Meanwhile, Princess slipped on a pair of white air forces to complete her Barbie-inspired ensemble.

Princess looked like a real life Barbie

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet update with one fan commenting she's, "a real-life Barbie." Another fan replied: "Gorgeous," alongside two heart eyes emojis. Meanwhile a second added: "Lil Barbie doll."

Princess and Katie were pictured standing on an on-brand pink carpet surrounded by pink balloons. It's undeniable that Princess takes after her mum, even when it comes to her naturally curly locks her mother used to sport in her early modelling days.

© Stephen Mark Perry Princess has inherited Katie's curls

The 16-year-old's straight locks caused a stir last week when Princess shared a number of stunning photos following her latest trip to the salon. Fans went wild for the youngster's new do which can be seen perfectly showcased in the video below.

Princess Andre unveils dramatic hair transformation

"Such gorgeous hair," one fan penned alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Hair goals [heart eyes emoji]." A third replied: "Absolutely stunning," alongside a heart and flame emoji. It's safe to say Princess is loving the Barbie trend and captioned the post: "Barbie girl," alongside a pink love heart and nails emoji. Princess stood against a floral background and a neon sign that read: "Cocktails and dreams".

She looked effortlessly stylish, donning a laid-back look comprised of black leggings and an oversized grey jumper. Princess is already a mini-influencer in her own right, already working with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Shein.

Katie shares Princess and her elder brother Junior, 18, with her ex-husband Peter Andre. Peter has since remarried and welcomed two children Amelia, and Theo with his wife Emily Andre.