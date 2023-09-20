Salma Hayek's relationship with billionaire mother-in-law revealed: inside their lavish family life

When the holidays roll around, Salma Hayek has a big family to celebrate with – and a luxurious one at that!

Since 2009, the Frida actress has been married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, whose family founded Kering, a luxury conglomerate that owns major brands such as Gucci, Bottega Vente,a Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Balenciaga, Yves Saint, Laurent, and more.

It was François-Henri's father, François Pinault, who launched the business in 1963, and today it has a reported $76 billion valuation.

WATCH: Salma Hayek's secret home with her billionaire husband

Though Salma doesn't always give insight into her French – and billionaire – side of the family, during a recent conversation with People about her new holiday movie, El Sabor de la Navidad (The Taste of Christmas), she opened up about what the holidays look like for her.

"We love Christmas in my family," she said, adding: "We love going to buy the decorations and the little treats and we make it original and special."

Salma, who was born in Mexico, then said: "I have some new traditions and some old ones because when you get married you have two families."

© Getty Salma and her husband have been married for 14 years

She explained: "We do one Christmas with my Mexican family, and one Christmas with my French family," before revealing: "And my mother-in-law is the most splendid person when it comes to good taste and organizing dinners and making them cute."

MORE: Salma Hayek rocks plunging sequin dress – and her husband can't keep his hands off her

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in ornate patterned bikini in head-turning new waterfront photo

Salma's husband's mother is Louise Gautier, who François, 87, was married to from 1962 to 1967. He has been married to Maryvonne Pinault (née Campbell,) who Salma has been previously photographed with, since 1970.

© Getty The actress and Maryvonne during PFW in 2016

Also in attendance at some of Salma's holiday dinners? None other than Linda Evangelista, who shares her 16-year-old son Augustin with François-Henri.

Back in August, Linda recalled to Vogue Salma's act of kindness when she fell sick right before Thanksgiving, revealing: "I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn't feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes you are. I am coming.' And poof, she was here."

© Getty Salma with her husband and in-laws for the family's art collection exhibit at the Bourse de Commerce in Paris

She added: "She asked what I wanted, it was a very eclectic wish list," and shared: "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast – a beautiful, beautiful meal."

MORE: Salma Hayek's impressive physique in graphic bikini steals the show in new vacation video

© Getty The star, her mother-in-law, and Salma's daughter Valentina in 2012

Of the special gesture, Salma now told People: "It was a pleasure cooking for Linda. She's family too."

Salma is an avid cook, and she told the outlet: "Even though I have the possibility maybe not to cook, we say, 'Oh no, we're so tired. Yes, let someone else cook it.' And we can't help ourselves. We're in that kitchen three days before."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.