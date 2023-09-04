Salma Hayek's impressive physique in graphic bikini steals the show in new vacation video

The 57-year-old Frida actress is spending her well-earned time off with family

Salma Hayek is already ushering 57 with a bang, celebrating her birthday with a back-to-back series of sensational photos from her lush seaside vacation.

The actress took to her Instagram with another breathtaking glimpse inside her holiday, this time wearing the most beautiful of patterned graphic bikinis.

Check out her vacation video below as she twirled for the camera in her bikini, plus matching robe, plus bright sunglasses, plus a little bit of whimsical flair…

WATCH: Salma Hayek twirls in a graphic bikini on vacation

She captioned her clip: "Life is a series of phases with beginnings and ends, that's why sometimes it's ok to feel like butterflies, even if we let a part of us go…"

Fans responded to the video with heart and flame emojis galore, leaving comments like: "Must be nice being that freaking drop dead gorgeous," and: "Is this [the] 57 look?!! Damn, you're forever 30 mama!" as well as: "Dancing into a new era! I feel this!"

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress turned 57 on September 2, and marked her big day with a new collection of photos from the beach in yet another bikini.

This time, she was dressed in a red two-piece with a white frilly trip on each piece, tied together with string detailing, and a straw hat for good measure.

Salma sweetly wrote alongside the frolicking photos: "I'm so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!

MORE: Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz look like twins in sultry dresses as they celebrate special occasion

"My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!"

© Instagram Salma celebrated her 57th birthday earlier this week

She later posted a photograph from her celebration with loved ones, which saw her in a restaurant as she was serenaded by the waitstaff and she gazed at her cake, what looked to be a layered chocolate cake with raspberry toppings. "Thanks for all the birthday love," she wrote alongside the snap.

MORE: Salma Hayek sets pulses racing in tiny bikini in sultry new snap

Salma has shown that she's keenly aware that her 26 million plus followers on Instagram alone most often respond to her swimsuit photos, referencing the idea when she posted a tribute on National Bikini Day earlier last month wearing a, of course, patterned string bikini, bearing striking art work.

© Instagram The "Black Mirror" star has been living her best life on vacation

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don't ban them too," she wrote playfully.

MORE: Salma Hayek puts endless legs on display in low-cut swimsuit – see photo

In an interview with The Mirror in 2021, Salma admitted that given her hectic schedule, it's often hard finding the time to exercise. But she has a trick for that insane beach body.

"I like yoga and invented an exercise routine that is five minutes and works my entire body. You are sore the next day but when you are doing it you don't feel it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.