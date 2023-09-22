David Beckham pens heartfelt message to son Cruz following major milestone

David Beckham has congratulated his son Cruz, after learning that the 18-year-old has officially passed his driving test. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the football star, 48, shared a new photo of Cruz in what appears to be a burgundy Land Rover. The caption read: "Watch out, someone passed his test. Well done mate, love you x @cruzbeckham."

Following the sweet post, Cruz later took to his own Instagram stories, revealing that he'd headed to a McDonalds drive through to mark the occasion. Posting a photo of a Big Mac meal resting on the armrest in his car, he captioned it: "First stop always."

Now that Cruz has followed in the footsteps of his older brothers – Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 21, by getting his licence, the next sibling to take on a driving test will be their little sister, Harper.

Over the years, it's become clear that the Beckham boys have inherited their father's love of cars. Back in May, Romeo was spotted driving around in London in a £80,000 Maserati Levante, and Brooklyn is also known to have an epic car collection.

When he first passed his driving test, Brooklyn decided on a £38,000 Mercedes-Benz, and since then he's been photographed driving a BMW M3, plus the electric Jaguar XK140, which was given to him by his parents on his wedding day. Who knows, maybe Cruz will start his own car collection too!

It's been a week of many milestones for the Beckham family. Days before Cruz passed his driving test, David had shared the first look trailer for his Netflix documentary, BECKHAM. During the teaser clip, fans watched as both David and Victoria sat down to discuss the highs and lows of his career, as well as the impact that fame had on their relationship and family life.

The synopsis for the upcoming series reads: "BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs.

"The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, David penned: "Ten years since I retired from playing football I'm proud to share the first trailer for BECKHAM, my Netflix documentary series.

"I'm so grateful to @fisherstevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life. Many hours of conversations, many stories I've never told and many people from my life and career sharing their memories. I can't wait for you all to see it."

Showing her support for her husband, Victoria also shared the trailer, writing: "I'm so proud of you @DavidBeckham and everything you've achieved.. I can't wait for you all to see BECKHAM on @Netflix from October 4!!"