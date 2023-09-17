Princess Andre and her mum, Katie Price, were an adorable pair this week when they stepped out for a glitzy night out together.

The mother-daughter duo were attending the National Diversity Awards in Liverpool earlier this week and made an occasion of the special evening at the ceremony.

WATCH: Peter Andre is so proud of daughter Princess ahead of receiving GCSE results

Katie, 45, who shares Princess and son Junior with her ex-husband Peter Andre, wore an off-the-shoulder black dress complete with a white belt and white croc heels. The mother-of-five kept her dark locks straight, while she sported dark eye makeup but a neutral lip colour. Meanwhile, Princess, 16, also chose to wear a black dress and kept her long blonde hair in a straight, sleek style.

Princess' hair, which is naturally curly just like her model mum's, caused a stir last week when she shared with her followers her new look. The teen, who is building up a career in her own right having worked with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Shein, posted a video marvelling at her new 'do, and plenty of her followers complimented her tresses.

MORE: Peter Andre's marriage hopes with wife Emily revealed in heartfelt post

MORE: Peter Andre's son Junior left horrified as dad shares cheeky video - watch

© Anthony Devlin LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Katie Price and Princess Andre attend the The National Diversity Awards 2023 at Liverpool Cathedral on September 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

One person wrote: "Hair goals," and another said: "Such gorgeous hair."

It's clear Katie and her daughter have a fantastic bond and often step out together for fun days and events. Earlier this month, Princess and her mum twinned as they both wore Barbie-pink inspired outfits at a fashion launch event.

© Karwai Tang Princess Andre

Princess' brother, Junior, also clearly shares a great bond with his famous parents, who divorced in 2009. Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusively interview to launch his new single, Only One, recently, the 18-year-old explained how his parents have him grounded: "They always tell me to remain grounded and humble. Respect people, spread love and positivity and just be you. Me being me, I'm a happy soul."

© David M. Benett Peter Andre with his son, Junior

He also said: "I know what's right and what's wrong. I wouldn't do something just because my parents don't want me to. I think they know that I've got a good head on my shoulders. I've been brought up by them, and they brought me up well."