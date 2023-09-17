Princess Andre and her mum, Katie Price, were an adorable pair this week when they stepped out for a glitzy night out together.
The mother-daughter duo were attending the National Diversity Awards in Liverpool earlier this week and made an occasion of the special evening at the ceremony.
Katie, 45, who shares Princess and son Junior with her ex-husband Peter Andre, wore an off-the-shoulder black dress complete with a white belt and white croc heels. The mother-of-five kept her dark locks straight, while she sported dark eye makeup but a neutral lip colour. Meanwhile, Princess, 16, also chose to wear a black dress and kept her long blonde hair in a straight, sleek style.
Princess' hair, which is naturally curly just like her model mum's, caused a stir last week when she shared with her followers her new look. The teen, who is building up a career in her own right having worked with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Shein, posted a video marvelling at her new 'do, and plenty of her followers complimented her tresses.
One person wrote: "Hair goals," and another said: "Such gorgeous hair."
It's clear Katie and her daughter have a fantastic bond and often step out together for fun days and events. Earlier this month, Princess and her mum twinned as they both wore Barbie-pink inspired outfits at a fashion launch event.
Princess' brother, Junior, also clearly shares a great bond with his famous parents, who divorced in 2009. Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusively interview to launch his new single, Only One, recently, the 18-year-old explained how his parents have him grounded: "They always tell me to remain grounded and humble. Respect people, spread love and positivity and just be you. Me being me, I'm a happy soul."
He also said: "I know what's right and what's wrong. I wouldn't do something just because my parents don't want me to. I think they know that I've got a good head on my shoulders. I've been brought up by them, and they brought me up well."