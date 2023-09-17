Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Andre twins with mum Katie Price for sweet mother-daughter outing at glitzy awards
Subscribe

Princess Andre and Katie Price are an adorable mother-daughter duo at glitzy awards

Katie Price shares Princess with her former husband, Peter Andre

Katie Price and Princess Andre attend the The National Diversity Awards 2023
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockSenior TV & Film Writer
Share this:

Princess Andre and her mum, Katie Price, were an adorable pair this week when they stepped out for a glitzy night out together.  

The mother-daughter duo were attending the National Diversity Awards in Liverpool earlier this week and made an occasion of the special evening at the ceremony.

WATCH: Peter Andre is so proud of daughter Princess ahead of receiving GCSE results

Katie, 45, who shares Princess and son Junior with her ex-husband Peter Andre, wore an off-the-shoulder black dress complete with a white belt and white croc heels. The mother-of-five kept her dark locks straight, while she sported dark eye makeup but a neutral lip colour. Meanwhile, Princess, 16, also chose to wear a black dress and kept her long blonde hair in a straight, sleek style.

Princess' hair, which is naturally curly just like her model mum's, caused a stir last week when she shared with her followers her new look. The teen, who is building up a career in her own right having worked with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Shein, posted a video marvelling at her new 'do, and plenty of her followers complimented her tresses.

MORE: Peter Andre's marriage hopes with wife Emily revealed in heartfelt post 

MORE: Peter Andre's son Junior left horrified as dad shares cheeky video - watch 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Katie Price and Princess Andre attend the The National Diversity Awards 2023 at Liverpool Cathedral on September 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)© Anthony Devlin
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Katie Price and Princess Andre attend the The National Diversity Awards 2023 at Liverpool Cathedral on September 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

One person wrote: "Hair goals," and another said: "Such gorgeous hair."

It's clear Katie and her daughter have a fantastic bond and often step out together for fun days and events. Earlier this month, Princess and her mum twinned as they both wore Barbie-pink inspired outfits at a fashion launch event.

Princess Andre at the Pride of Britain Awards© Karwai Tang
Princess Andre

Princess' brother, Junior, also clearly shares a great bond with his famous parents, who divorced in 2009. Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusively interview to launch his new single, Only One, recently, the 18-year-old explained how his parents have him grounded: "They always tell me to remain grounded and humble. Respect people, spread love and positivity and just be you. Me being me, I'm a happy soul."

Peter Andre stood with Junior Andre© David M. Benett
Peter Andre with his son, Junior

He also said: "I know what's right and what's wrong. I wouldn't do something just because my parents don't want me to. I think they know that I've got a good head on my shoulders. I've been brought up by them, and they brought me up well." 

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more