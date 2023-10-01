Nina Warhurst praised for making 'brave' admission as she celebrates milestone for baby Nancy

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has been inundated with supportive messages after sharing a candid post in celebration of her daughter Nancy's three-month birthday.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the business presenter said she felt "proud" of herself for bringing a baby into the world, encouraging other mums to reflect on the "magnitude" of growing and birthing a child.

Alongside a photo showing Nina enjoying a meal out at a restaurant, whilst holding a glass of red wine, she penned in the caption: "Happy 3 months to my little one. But here's a photo of me.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina Warhurst celebrated three months since her daughter Nancy was born

"Because I baked her, birthed her, am growing her via my boobies, and (after some lunchtime Beaujolais) am feeling brave enough to say I feel proud of that.

"Very grateful to the Fates that we've been able to do this - but it's not been a doddle. And all Mummys should take a moment now and again to drink some beauj, hold a fork of greens over the head of a dead fish and reflect on the magnitude of what they did."

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the journalist's candid post, with one person writing: "Amen to that and a very well done," while another added: "Great post, great sentiment and you look fabulous too."

© BBC Breakfast Nancy's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast in July

A third follower commented: "Such a lovely photo & post @ninawarhurst_ you have every right to feel proud of your gorgeous family. Well done you & I look forward to seeing more of your fab posts," while another penned: "Well done. You've every right to be proud."

Nancy's arrival was first announced on BBC Breakfast back in July by Nina's co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent. Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces arrival of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Since then, Nina has shared various Instagram posts about life post-pregnancy.

In July, the broadcaster opened up about some of her postpartum symptoms, including swollen scars, hormonal crashes and exhaustion.

© Instagram Nina has been open up about her post-pregnancy journey

After admitting that her third pregnancy had been "harder" and was followed by a "tougher" delivery and "longer" recovery, Nina assured her followers that she was "on the right track" and enjoying "life in the slow lane".

Later that month, Nina shared a sweet family photo showing the moment that her father Chris, who lives with dementia, met his new granddaughter for the first time. In the caption, Nina wrote: "When you wanted a squad of lads, but Ma Nature had other plans. Dad meets the latest addition. It was not quiet."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina also shares two boys, Digby and Michael, with her husband Ted

Nina shares Nancy with her husband Ted, who works as a caterer and private chef. The couple first met at a music festival in Croatia and instantly hit it off.

They tied the knot in 2014 before going on to welcome two boys: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, whom they welcomed in 2018.