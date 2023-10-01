Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nina Warhurst praised for making 'brave' admission as she celebrates milestone for baby Nancy

Subscribe

Subscribe

Nina Warhurst praised for making 'brave' admission as she celebrates milestone for baby Nancy

The BBC Breakfast star welcomed her daughter three months ago

Nina Warhurst close-up
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
Share this:

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has been inundated with supportive messages after sharing a candid post in celebration of her daughter Nancy's three-month birthday

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the business presenter said she felt "proud" of herself for bringing a baby into the world, encouraging other mums to reflect on the "magnitude" of growing and birthing a child. 

Alongside a photo showing Nina enjoying a meal out at a restaurant, whilst holding a glass of red wine, she penned in the caption: "Happy 3 months to my little one. But here's a photo of me.

Nina Warhurst at a restaurant © Nina Warhurst/Instagram
Nina Warhurst celebrated three months since her daughter Nancy was born

"Because I baked her, birthed her, am growing her via my boobies, and (after some lunchtime Beaujolais) am feeling brave enough to say I feel proud of that.

"Very grateful to the Fates that we've been able to do this - but it's not been a doddle. And all Mummys should take a moment now and again to drink some beauj, hold a fork of greens over the head of a dead fish and reflect on the magnitude of what they did."

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the journalist's candid post, with one person writing: "Amen to that and a very well done," while another added: "Great post, great sentiment and you look fabulous too."

Nina Warhurst and husband Ted cradling newborn baby© BBC Breakfast
Nancy's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast in July

A third follower commented: "Such a lovely photo & post @ninawarhurst_ you have every right to feel proud of your gorgeous family. Well done you & I look forward to seeing more of your fab posts," while another penned: "Well done. You've every right to be proud."

Nancy's arrival was first announced on BBC Breakfast back in July by Nina's co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent. Watch the sweet moment in the video below. 

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces arrival of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Since then, Nina has shared various Instagram posts about life post-pregnancy. 

In July, the broadcaster opened up about some of her postpartum symptoms, including swollen scars,  hormonal crashes and exhaustion. 

MORE: BBC Breakfast pulled off BBC One in major schedule change – details

SEE: BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shares ultra-rare photo of lookalike sister Amy

Nina spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey © Instagram
Nina has been open up about her post-pregnancy journey

After admitting that her third pregnancy had been "harder" and was followed by a "tougher" delivery and "longer" recovery, Nina assured her followers that she was "on the right track" and enjoying "life in the slow lane". 

Later that month, Nina shared a sweet family photo showing the moment that her father Chris, who lives with dementia, met his new granddaughter for the first time. In the caption, Nina wrote: "When you wanted a squad of lads, but Ma Nature had other plans. Dad meets the latest addition. It was not quiet."

Nina Warhurst, husband Ted and their two boys, Digby and Michael © Nina Warhurst/Instagram
Nina also shares two boys, Digby and Michael, with her husband Ted

Nina shares Nancy with her husband Ted, who works as a caterer and private chef. The couple first met at a music festival in Croatia and instantly hit it off. 

They tied the knot in 2014 before going on to welcome two boys: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, whom they welcomed in 2018.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more