BBC Breakfast pulled off BBC One in major schedule change – details

BBC Breakfast was pulled off of BBC One on Sunday in a scheduling change. The current affairs programme usually airs from 6am to 9.15am every day, but moved to BBC Two halfway through the show.
The change comes as Match of the Day returns for a new season. The football highlights show, which is hosted by Gary Lineker, is broadcast every Saturday evening at 10.30pm on BBC One and is repeated on Sunday mornings at 7.30am.
BBC Breakfast's main weekend presenters Roger Johnson and Rachel Burden appeared on the red sofa on Sunday, and as the time approached 7.30am, Rachel informed viewers that the programme would be moving to BBC Two.
"We're moving now to BBC Two and we'll be there and then on the news channel until nine o'clock this morning. Do stay with us," she said.
After teasing upcoming segments, including coverage of the ugliest lawn competition in Gotland, Sweden to raise awareness of water shortages, Roger added: "That's all coming up on BBC Two and on the BBC News Channel between now and nine. This is when we say goodbye to you. Have a great day."
The scheduling shake-up isn't the only recent change on BBC Breakfast as regular host Naga Munchetty was missing from her usual spot on the red sofa on Friday and Saturday.
The journalist usually fronts the programme from Thursdays to Saturdays each week alongside Charlie Stayt, but was replaced by royal correspondent Sarah Campbell, who often steps in when the main hosts are off.
While Naga's absence wasn't addressed on the show, we wonder whether the star, as an avid golfer herself, is taking some time off to enjoy the Ryder Cup.
Naga isn't the only main presenter who has been missing from the show over the past few weeks. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood recently returned after some time off.
Upon her return to the programme, the Scottish presenter received a warm welcome from viewers. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Welcome Back Carol and good morning," while another added: "Morning Carol, nice to have you back."
During her time away from Breakfast, there's no doubt Carol enjoyed spending some quality time with her fiancé Steve Randall, whom she lives with in Berkshire.
Steve, a retired police officer, popped the question in May last year, and Carol shared the exciting news during an episode of the show whilst presenting a weather report. Watch the clip below.
Steve and Carol were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic. Opening up about the early days of their romance, Carol told Closer magazine: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened."
She continued: "Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."