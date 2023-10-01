BBC Breakfast pulled off BBC One in major schedule change – details

BBC Breakfast was pulled off of BBC One on Sunday in a scheduling change. The current affairs programme usually airs from 6am to 9.15am every day, but moved to BBC Two halfway through the show.

The change comes as Match of the Day returns for a new season. The football highlights show, which is hosted by Gary Lineker, is broadcast every Saturday evening at 10.30pm on BBC One and is repeated on Sunday mornings at 7.30am.

© BBC Roger Johnson and Rachel Burden hosted BBC Breakfast on Sunday

BBC Breakfast's main weekend presenters Roger Johnson and Rachel Burden appeared on the red sofa on Sunday, and as the time approached 7.30am, Rachel informed viewers that the programme would be moving to BBC Two.

"We're moving now to BBC Two and we'll be there and then on the news channel until nine o'clock this morning. Do stay with us," she said.

After teasing upcoming segments, including coverage of the ugliest lawn competition in Gotland, Sweden to raise awareness of water shortages, Roger added: "That's all coming up on BBC Two and on the BBC News Channel between now and nine. This is when we say goodbye to you. Have a great day."

The scheduling shake-up isn't the only recent change on BBC Breakfast as regular host Naga Munchetty was missing from her usual spot on the red sofa on Friday and Saturday.

© BBC Naga Munchetty was absent on Friday and Saturday

The journalist usually fronts the programme from Thursdays to Saturdays each week alongside Charlie Stayt, but was replaced by royal correspondent Sarah Campbell, who often steps in when the main hosts are off.

While Naga's absence wasn't addressed on the show, we wonder whether the star, as an avid golfer herself, is taking some time off to enjoy the Ryder Cup.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters © BBC Charlie Stayt



The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations. Naga Munchetty



The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch. Sally Nugent



Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021. Jon Kay



The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign. Carol Kirkwood



Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years. Nina Warhurst



Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent. Ben Thompson



Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News. John Watson



John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Naga isn't the only main presenter who has been missing from the show over the past few weeks. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood recently returned after some time off.

© getty Carol Kirkwood took some time off recently

Upon her return to the programme, the Scottish presenter received a warm welcome from viewers. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Welcome Back Carol and good morning," while another added: "Morning Carol, nice to have you back."

During her time away from Breakfast, there's no doubt Carol enjoyed spending some quality time with her fiancé Steve Randall, whom she lives with in Berkshire.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood with her partner Steve Randall

Steve, a retired police officer, popped the question in May last year, and Carol shared the exciting news during an episode of the show whilst presenting a weather report. Watch the clip below.

Steve and Carol were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic. Opening up about the early days of their romance, Carol told Closer magazine: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened."

She continued: "Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."