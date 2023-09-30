Blake Lively is a vintage-inspired dream as she reunites with BFF Taylor Swift in NYC

Gorgeous! Taylor Swift stepped out on Saturday September 30 with BFF Blake Lively, and the Simple Favor actress looked stunning in a vintage-inspired red ensemble.

Blake, who met Taylor almost 10 years ago, wore a red and white patterned midi skirt, paired with a white crop top, and red and white plaid quilted cardigan. She added red and white Mary Jane shoes, and kept her blonde locks loose.

© Instagram Taylor is very close with Blake and Ryan

However Taylor, 33, was clearly inspired by the fall weather, rocking a plaid mini skirt, oversized blue jumper and biker boots. She also gave a subtle nod to her upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), as she accessorized with black Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, a style she wore during the original era in 2014.

In pictures shared by People, it was revealed that the two were also joined by Blake's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

© Instagram Taylor and Blake met in 2015

Their outing on Saturday morning comes after several other date days between Taylor and Blake in recent weeks, with the pair photographed leaving Zero Bond restaurant in the Big Apple earlier in September, and also during New York Fashion Week as they dined with pals Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in the city.

Blake and husband Ryan are parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and a new baby whom Blake gave birth to earlier in 2023.

Ryan and Blake have four children

They have not yet revealed their baby's name or gender, although many fans believe Taylor may have name-dropped the child in her song, 'You're On Your Own Kid' from 2022 album Midnights, with the lyric: "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May."

James, Inez and Betty were all namechecked in the songs, 'Betty' and 'August', which featured on the singer's 2020 album Folklore. The mentions were confirmed by Taylor who thanked the little ones as she accepted her Grammy for the album in 2021.

Taylor Swift thanks James, Betty and Inez during her acceptance speech

She said: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write."

James also appeared on the 2017 album reputation; her voice can be heard at the beginning of the song 'Gorgeous,' as she exclaims the word.

© Getty The singer rocked a cherry-red lipstick and white button-down tank top at the NFL game

Taylor's latest release, set to drop on October 27 2023, comes as she ignites a new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The singer shocked fans when she attended his home game on Sunday September 24, leaving the sports world and entertainment worlds in meltdown.

Later that night video footage obtained by Daily Mail revealed that Taylor had departed Travis's upscale mansion in Kansas City with a group of his friends and family. The entourage then boarded a party bus destined for Arrowhead Stadium where they watched the game, and saw Travis score a touchdown to help his team win 41-10.

Fan footage caught the 'Anti-Hero' singer seemingly yelling "let's [expletive] go," celebrating Travis’s third-quarter touchdown reception, and chest bumping with Travis' pals.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.