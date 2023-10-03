Joanna Gaines' husband Chip pictured in precarious position as he declares himself 'too old for this'

It looks like Magnolia Network owner and star Chip Gaines lives for the danger just as much as his wife Joanna Gaines lives for creating the perfect space.

The HGTV personality, 48, shared a rare social media post which captured one of his more chaotic renovation projects with his wife of two decades.

However, it looked like things were about to go awry as he was pictured just before taking a tumble while holding on to a light fixture as Joanna, 45, watched from the sidelines.

VIDEO: Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' luxury vacation

Chip wrote in his caption: "I'm getting too old for this… please tune into @magnolianetwork to watch me hurt myself. If you don't watch, was it even worth it??"

One of their friends commented: "As the old saying goes: If a Chip falls in a house and nobody hears it, did he make a sound?" while a fan wrote: "We're only as old as we act, which means you & I are still teenagers at best!"

Another said: "Classic Chip. Entertainment Value is still Prime," and a third quipped: "How has he not busted his head open all these years?!?!?"

Chip and Joanna are the co-owners of Magnolia Network, formerly DIY Network, the home to several personality-based programs that focus on home renovation, construction, design, and general lifestyle.

The two founded their company Magnolia Market in 2003, the same year they got married, and rose to prominence when their show Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV in 2013.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' son ushers in new era in adorable photo as he works on home transformation with famous mom

When the show ended in 2018, around the time Discovery purchased the company that owned HGTV and DIY Network, they announced that they were working on a deal with Discovery to create their own "lifestyle focused media network."

© Getty Images The couple have been together in business and life for two decades

When Fixer Upper was renewed for a spin-off on Magnolia Network, talks of their acquisition moved forward, and in early 2022, DIY Network was officially relaunched as Magnolia Network.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' seriously wild hair for husband Chip's surprise date night will make you double-take

When the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May, Chip penned an essay for the Magnolia Journal, looking back on two decades of partnership in business and life.

© Getty Images They rose to fame in 2013 as the stars of the HGTV show "Fixer Upper"

He wrote: "The kids are growing up and moving off, and Magnolia has turned into something bigger than we ever could've imagined. In those 20 years, our world changed.

MORE: Joanna Gaines offers glimpse into home life as Magnolia property goes on market for $995k

"But the one thing that didn't was the promise Jo and I made to one another at the altar in front of our family and friends. They asked if we'd stick it out through thick and thin. We said yes, and we meant it. We still do."

© Instagram The acquired ownership of DIY Network and relaunched it as Magnolia Network in 2022

Chip continued: "Twenty years are behind us now. Those chapters have already been written, and we've lived a storied life. We might've wished back then for calmer seas and slower days when we were in the thick of parenting small kids and growing a business alongside them, but now I wouldn't wish any of it away."

He concluded: "I'm so thankful to God for giving us exactly what we've had, and for what I know we still have ahead: plenty to build – hand-in-hand," and ended with a sweet "Love you, Jo. Happy 20 years."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.